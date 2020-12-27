Daniel: Raise money for homeless pets through platform

LCHS is holding a raffle for those who complete all 75 pieces of feedback by Jan. 1. Participants will have the chance to win awesome prizes, including an Amazon gift card, a gift certificate to Another Broken Egg, a gift card and coupons to Midtown Nutrition, an LCHS candle, an LCHS sticker pack and possibly even more items.

We’re still looking for businesses to donate to the raffle and appreciate any additional help with it.

After completing 75 opinions, take a screenshot of the Express Feedback for Good home page confirming that you have completed 75 pieces of feedback, and email it to outreachanddevelop@leecountyhumane.org.

New Year’s Eve tips

With New Year’s Eve is only a few days away, now is a great time for reminders on pet safety with fireworks.

Fireworks are a cause of concern for many pet owners due to the stress that they cause for pets. Many animals become afraid and disoriented when fireworks are set off nearby and will attempt to escape the noise by running away.

Shelters nationwide experience increased rates of strays being brought in during times when people commonly set off fireworks.