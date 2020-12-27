Daniel: Raise money for homeless pets through platform

As our No More Wasted Lives giving campaign continues, we are looking to the community to assist by donating to our organization.
One fantastic way to raise money for local homeless pets without spending money is by participating in Express Feedback for Good. Express Feedback for Good is a platform created by the company Hundred X to benefit charitable organizations, including the Lee County Humane Society, during a year when nonprofits worldwide are experiencing significant fundraising challenges.
How to participate in Express Feedback for Good
Anyone 18 years of age or older can sign up by texting PAWS to 31996. Participants can raise money by sharing feedback on the products and services they use every day. Each piece of feedback only takes a few minutes to complete and results in a $2 donation to LCHS.
Be sure to read the items in each brand opinion and take the time to answer them thoughtfully to ensure that it is counted. Each individual can complete up to 75 pieces of feedback, resulting in $150 donated to LCHS.
Also, when you join Express Feedback for Good on behalf of LCHS, your personal information is not sold or shared.
Express Feedback for Good is also an excellent opportunity for local businesses and organizations to complete social distancing-friendly service projects. Employees can participate from the comfort of their own home and collectively make an enormous difference for local lost and homeless pets.
LCHS is holding a raffle for those who complete all 75 pieces of feedback by Jan. 1. Participants will have the chance to win awesome prizes, including an Amazon gift card, a gift certificate to Another Broken Egg, a gift card and coupons to Midtown Nutrition, an LCHS candle, an LCHS sticker pack and possibly even more items.
We’re still looking for businesses to donate to the raffle and appreciate any additional help with it.
After completing 75 opinions, take a screenshot of the Express Feedback for Good home page confirming that you have completed 75 pieces of feedback, and email it to outreachanddevelop@leecountyhumane.org.
New Year’s Eve tips
With New Year’s Eve is only a few days away, now is a great time for reminders on pet safety with fireworks.
Fireworks are a cause of concern for many pet owners due to the stress that they cause for pets. Many animals become afraid and disoriented when fireworks are set off nearby and will attempt to escape the noise by running away.
Shelters nationwide experience increased rates of strays being brought in during times when people commonly set off fireworks.
The first concern is for pets’ safety, as lost pets are at risk of being hit by cars, harmed by wildlife and exposed to the elements. During holidays associated with fireworks, pets should always be kept indoors and shouldn’t be brought to fireworks displays or parties that include fireworks.
Pet owners should secure all entryways to the home and ensure that all doors and windows are closed. By confining pets to a room, pet owners can provide extra protection against pets running away.
Pet owners can also help to alleviate any anxiety caused by fireworks.
Interior rooms are best to confine pets during fireworks since they provide an extra barrier against noise. Soft music can also help to somewhat muffle the abrupt and frightening sound of fireworks.
Pet owners can convert the chosen room into a temporary safe space, in which pet owners can place all of their pets’ favorite things, including toys, treats, hiding spots (especially for cats) and comfy blankets and pet beds. Snuggle and play sessions with trusted people may also help.
Pet owners can employ the safe room strategy for various situations that can cause anxiety, such as during parties, remodeling projects and when moving.
By reducing the intensity of the noise through the tips listed above and giving pets access to their favorite things and activities during potentially scary situations, pet owners may achieve some level of counterconditioning against loud noises.
Counterconditioning aims to help individuals associate frightening situations with something positive and desensitize them to the scary event.
If a pet’s noise phobia is specific to fireworks, however, their occurrence may be too infrequent for counterconditioning to be successful.
The ASPCA mentions that anxiety vests can help many dogs when loud noises are frequent, such as during fireworks displays and thunderstorms. If the anxiety causes significant distress, it may be worth speaking to your veterinarian about prescribing anti-anxiety medications for those times when fireworks are common, such as around New Year’s Eve and Independence Day.
Counterconditioning and gradual desensitization can be applied to multiple sources of anxiety in pets, including the fear of new people, separation anxiety and fear of traveling in the car.
We thank everyone for helping out this holiday season and wish everyone, both people and pets, a Happy New Year!
Column by Kelly Daniel, volunteer coordinator with the Lee County Humane Society.