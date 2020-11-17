Daniel: The Bark Bowl competition continues with events, fundraisers

We have several boarding facilities locally, and many vet offices also provide boarding. By looking into these options in advance, you can ensure that you have all of the immunization and veterinary documentation required and that a slot will be available for your pet.

When selecting a pet sitter, it’s best to either choose someone you already know and trust with your animals, or if going the professional route, seek one with experience and independent reviews.

Pet sitters are available through the Rover website, and some can care for your pet in your own home. Many boarding facilities also offer day camp for dogs, which can help to ensure that they have lots of fun during your time away.

Helping pets stay with their families

During these unprecedented times, pet owners may face challenges with balancing work and having a pet, financial issues and behavioral problems that may develop when switching from remote work to going into the office.

The prospect of needing to rehome a pet can be heartbreaking and stressful both for the family's human and animal members.