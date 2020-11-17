Daniel: The Bark Bowl competition continues with events, fundraisers

Our Bark Bowl competition with Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter is continuing through Nov. 28, and we need your help.
Fundraising is critical at this time for us to continue providing the best care for our animals, especially as shelters tend to have more new animals coming in during the holiday season.
With the added stresses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, both the Lee County Humane Society and TMAS are preparing to care for the increased number of animals in need.
Plus, we're currently behind on our fundraising goals and need your help to beat Bama and achieve the bragging rights that would come with winning for the second year in a row!
Upcoming events and fundraisers
Today, Nov. 15, the Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity will be holding their annual Paws for a Cause car and dog wash at LCHS from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. All proceeds will be donated to LCHS, which means that it's a great way to get your car or dog squeaky clean while helping lost and homeless pets.
From Nov. 16-Nov. 22, our silent auction will bring opportunities to purchase one-of-a-kind gifts, ranging from artwork to spa packages. We have something for everyone. Visit our Bark Bowl Silent Auction event page to learn more and to place bids starting tomorrow.
We are still selling our Paws Up T-shirts and various stickers through our online store, which can be purchased through our website's store page at leecountyhumane.org/shop. To donate to our Bark Bowl campaign, visit leecountyhumane.org/donate-now and click on the Bark Bowl option.
On Saturday, Nov. 21, we will be visiting F45 Training of North Auburn with adoptable dogs! If you're considering adopting a dog, this will be an excellent opportunity to meet our dogs, and we can even complete adoptions onsite.
F45 training is located at 1200 Opelika Road in Auburn, across from Niffer's.
Travel planning for pet owners
Next, we would like to provide some tips for pet owners to plan for holiday travel. It's essential to plan for pets well in advance if you're going to travel for the holidays.
If you plan to bring your pet with you, search for pet-friendly accommodations, and if you'll be staying with family, both how your pet and other family members' pets interact in new environments and with new animals is important.
Pet owners should carefully supervise animals who have been newly introduced. Often, animals will benefit from having a room dedicated as a "home base" as they become familiar with the new environment.
Other options include boarding one's pets and hiring a pet sitter.
We have several boarding facilities locally, and many vet offices also provide boarding. By looking into these options in advance, you can ensure that you have all of the immunization and veterinary documentation required and that a slot will be available for your pet.
When selecting a pet sitter, it’s best to either choose someone you already know and trust with your animals, or if going the professional route, seek one with experience and independent reviews.
Pet sitters are available through the Rover website, and some can care for your pet in your own home. Many boarding facilities also offer day camp for dogs, which can help to ensure that they have lots of fun during your time away.
Helping pets stay with their families
During these unprecedented times, pet owners may face challenges with balancing work and having a pet, financial issues and behavioral problems that may develop when switching from remote work to going into the office.
The prospect of needing to rehome a pet can be heartbreaking and stressful both for the family's human and animal members.
We would love to help keep families together by providing general tips, information about other organizations that can help and relevant articles from expert sources.
Please email pethelp@leecountyhumane.org, and we can explore alternative options that allow pet owners to keep their beloved animals. If rehoming is necessary, we can provide information on rehoming methods that can allow pets to go from one loving home to another without experiencing the stressful environment of an animal shelter.
Please note that we are not licensed veterinarians, and all suggestions given are general.
When adopting a pet over the holidays, pet owners should consider the animal's care when everyone goes back to school and work.
For those considering pet adoption as a gift, it's best to purchase an adoption certificate and allow the gift recipient to decide on a pet for themselves to ensure that their lifestyles and activity levels are compatible.
We hope to see you at our upcoming events and appreciate everyone's help and support!
Column by Kelly Daniel, volunteer coordinator with the Lee County Humane Society.
