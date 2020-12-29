Discount retail store Crazy Cazboy's is coming to Auburn

A new and different kind of store is coming to Auburn in 2021.

Crazy Cazboy’s, a discount retailer launched by Zoe’s Kitchen founder John Cassimus, is set to open an Auburn location in early 2021. Electronics, food, health aids, baby goods and more from brands such as Apple, Fitbit, Comfort Color and Mattel are assorted into bins for shoppers to sift through to find a deal.

Here’s how the price scale works: Everything is $7 on Friday, $5 Saturday, $3 Monday, $2 Tuesday and then 25 cents on Wednesday. The available product dwindles before the store closes to be restocked on Thursday.

The store is able to achieve such discounts after purchasing overstocked or returned new products from liquidations lots in stores online and across the Southeast, according to its website.

The store currently has locations in Pensacola, Fla., Columbia, S.C., and three Alabama locations: Birmingham, Guntersville and Hoover. A store is opening in Arlington, Texas, as well.

To reap the benefits, shoppers need a yearly membership, which costs $15 and can be charged at checkout. All sales are final.

Crazy Cazboy’s also has an online store where you can buy everything from highlighters to Microsoft Windows 10. For more information, visit Crazy Cazboy's webiste at crazycazboys.com.

