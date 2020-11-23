Fuller: A long way to go

My sound check was at 7 a.m., so after walking around for a spell, I moseyed on back to the hotel at 7 p.m., was in the tub at 7:15, and in the bed by 7:45, but as you know, I didn’t sleep worth a toot.

I was there to give the closing keynote at the Alabama Association of Elementary School Administrators Fall Conference. Pre-COVID, this would have been an incredible event to be a part of. While I am extremely grateful to have been asked to speak, I left feeling somewhat defeated, even though there was really nothing I could have done.

It didn’t go as well as I’d hoped, but when you do what I do, energy within the room is essential. An hour is a long time to go when the energy is lacking.

During a normal year, there would have been three to four times more people in attendance, but as we know, there is nothing normal about 2020. Due to social distancing guidelines, attendees were spread out from one side of the room to the other. When they are spread out like that, the energy dissipates. Sometimes, I wish I’d just gone to barber college. Sorry, that’s an inside joke.