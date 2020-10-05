Fuller: We love old stuff

The man was selling the house. It belonged to his great-grandfather. Now he was likely a great-grandfather himself, so the house has been around for a while. The buyer has promised — I believe legally — that he will maintain the house as is instead of selling it as commercial property. That made my heart happy. I hate seeing old homes and business torn down for cheaply made, modern junk.

He had two fine gentlemen helping him work. They helped us move a few things, too. At one point, I commented on how much I liked the old refrigerator. I was blown away at his kindness. I was in no way asking for it. I simply commented on how much I liked them.

A friend of mine came over to help me move it, and it’s now sitting in my garage in Opelika. But first, we had to load it up.

We waited on the old man and the guys to move the truck so we could get closer to the porch to move the refrigerator. That thing was heavier than an anchor for a cruise ship.

The man was sitting in his truck apparently counting out money to pay his two helpers. One of the guys had left the keys in the ignition and that sound was annoying the old man, so he took them out and put them on the seat. My buddy was getting antsy. This was taking forever. I even had time to go get Abby.