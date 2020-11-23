Huffman: The perks of having a little sibling

Kason, my soon-to-be-1-year-old baby boy, is absolutely obsessed with everything his 6-year-old brother, Kaleb, does each day.
His big brown eyes constantly following Kaleb’s every move. Kason keeps tabs on all the fun things that go on at our house, ranging from the variety of games Kaleb creates on a whim, to the top-notch creations Kaleb makes out of whatever convenient things (e.g., popsicle sticks, shoestring, construction paper, multi-colored pipe cleaners) happen to be within a hand’s reach.
Of course, Kaleb stresses that his masterpieces are for people’s eyes only, but Kason’s impulsive little hands just can’t help themselves. That’s why Kaleb recently shifted his genius mind into Mad Scientist mode to engineer a brilliant contraption to take care of the pesky matter:
The Bye-Bye Baby Brother Thingamabob.
Crafted from sturdy cardboard pieces that are glued together to form a small, rectangular holding space or stall, the Bye-Bye Baby Brother Thingamabob is a state-of-the-art trap that has proven successful in luring a mischievous little tyke away from a busy big brother.
Featuring a single opening in the front for a baby brother to crawl inside, the contraption can be shut by taking the only removable cardboard slat, which is attached on the side by a glued-on shoestring, and securing it in place.
Then - voilà! No more baby-brother aggravations… at least until the resourceful little rascal pushes the whole thing over, or simply busts out the front.
Leave it to an ornery baby brother to find major flaws in an otherwise perfect design.
I reckon it’s for the best. If Kaleb managed to keep Kason pinned up all the time, he’d miss out on some of the perks of having a little sibling - like having a nifty echo everywhere you roam.
When me and my younger sister were little, our mother referred to us, respectively, as “Peat” and “Repeat.” That’s because anything I remotely uttered was reproduced, sometimes with even greater emphasis, by my sister, Hannah.
Me: “I got a dollar. Can we go to the video store?”
Our mother: “I don’t know right now--”
Hannah the Echo: “... to the video store?”
Our mother: “Oh, I reckon. Come on, you two…”
Of course, any advantage can have its disadvantages.
Me: “I hate collared shirts! It messes with my neck. I ain’t wearin it!”
Our mother: “Boy, you better put that shirt on and quit all that bellyachin’ or else.”
Me (muttering): “Ain’t gonna wear that stupid thang…”
Hannah (non-muttering): “Ain’t gonna wear that stupid thang!”
Like I said, disadvantages. But another advantage to having a little sibling is they (can) make excellent errand runners.
Eager to play with the neighborhood kids but don’t want to trek a couple houses down to ask their parents if they can come outside? Simply send your little personal assistant to do the job.
Cold feet keeping you anchored down from professing your everlasting puppy love to the cute gal on the school bus? Never fear. Your gene-sharing flunky will dutifully deliver your best draft of a love letter. They’ll even bring back an official response:
“She said, ‘Gross!’”
Little siblings can’t cure heartache, I’m afraid. If they’re faster than you, they may also leave you to fend for yourself when bullies are on the prey.
Just ask my father, Doe Doe, who used to throw his head back and dash away the moment bullies approached him and his older sister to demand their milk money. Small and blessed with jet-like agility, my father was never caught. But his poor, big-boned sister simply handed over her pocket change.
After a while, she probably figured calcium was overrated, anyhow.
On the other hand, you could have a little sibling like my mother’s, Aunt Stacey, who was more likely to take a good swing and bloody a bully’s nose if they picked at her or my mother.
In fact, even before Aunt Stacey started elementary school, she was already making her boundaries known with much-older kids, hollering at them from the stoop as they passed by her house:
“Hey! Get off my sidewalk!”
Makes perfect sense to me. Folks oughta know well enough to stay off other folk’s sidewalks. I don’t care if they were simply walking home from school.
But I think the biggest advantage to having a little sibling is you can share a special bond with someone who’ll be there when you need them most, and vice-versa.
My headstrong great-grandfather, Henry Sanders, and his equally headstrong older sister, Aunt Lorene, used to bicker and bark with one another all the time, especially during high-stakes card games. And if they weren’t fussin’ over dealt hands, then their temper-boiling attention was devoted to a variety of other serious matters, like traffic lights.
“I don’t care what you’re sayin’, Henry. Ain’t no red light gonna tell me what to do! I’ll stop if I wanna stop and that’s it.”
“You’re crazier’n hell, Lorene! You’d better stop your car if that light’s red.”
This and many, many similar arguments would go on for hours, temporarily stopping when one headed home, then picking right back up on the next visit. But, despite their routine bellyaching, my grandfather stuck by his sister’s bedside and comforted her when sickness struck toward the end of her life.
One thing’s for certain: If heaven’s pearly gates have a traffic light, Aunt Lorene didn’t pay it no mind if it turned red as she approached.
Whether they’re older or younger, you gotta love a stubborn sibling. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have to go rescue some of Kaleb’s artwork from an admiring Baby Kason.
Keith Huffman can be reached at kmhuffman86@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!