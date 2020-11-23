Huffman: The perks of having a little sibling

On the other hand, you could have a little sibling like my mother’s, Aunt Stacey, who was more likely to take a good swing and bloody a bully’s nose if they picked at her or my mother.

In fact, even before Aunt Stacey started elementary school, she was already making her boundaries known with much-older kids, hollering at them from the stoop as they passed by her house:

“Hey! Get off my sidewalk!”

Makes perfect sense to me. Folks oughta know well enough to stay off other folk’s sidewalks. I don’t care if they were simply walking home from school.

But I think the biggest advantage to having a little sibling is you can share a special bond with someone who’ll be there when you need them most, and vice-versa.

My headstrong great-grandfather, Henry Sanders, and his equally headstrong older sister, Aunt Lorene, used to bicker and bark with one another all the time, especially during high-stakes card games. And if they weren’t fussin’ over dealt hands, then their temper-boiling attention was devoted to a variety of other serious matters, like traffic lights.

“I don’t care what you’re sayin’, Henry. Ain’t no red light gonna tell me what to do! I’ll stop if I wanna stop and that’s it.”