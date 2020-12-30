Miller: Constantly amazed by the generosity

Each Christmas evening, our little family goes to Waffle House for dinner. We have opened all the presents, and I am not quite ready to attack the explosion of wrapping paper, tissue paper and boxes.

If you know our middle child, you will not be surprised to learn that she takes a present for our waitress. Annie also takes an extra present just in case she sees someone that needs cheering up.

These presents are never purchase but something Annie has made or extra candy from her stocking. I have so much to learn from this child. A gift received is only as precious as the attitude of the gift-giver.

I am constantly amazed at the generosity of our community. I wish there was a way to thank every person that recycles, volunteers, plants a tree or teaches children to be good stewards. Each of you are making Opelika, Auburn and Lee County a little better.

We know that you don’t have to be trained to make a difference. But you do have to be intentional. Intentional enough to hold the door open for the person behind you. Intentional enough to look someone in the eyes and say, “Good morning.” Intentional enough to attend a child’s play or roll your neighbor’s trashcan to their house.