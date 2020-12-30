Miller: Constantly amazed by the generosity

Each Christmas evening, our little family goes to Waffle House for dinner. We have opened all the presents, and I am not quite ready to attack the explosion of wrapping paper, tissue paper and boxes.
If you know our middle child, you will not be surprised to learn that she takes a present for our waitress. Annie also takes an extra present just in case she sees someone that needs cheering up.
These presents are never purchase but something Annie has made or extra candy from her stocking. I have so much to learn from this child. A gift received is only as precious as the attitude of the gift-giver.
I am constantly amazed at the generosity of our community. I wish there was a way to thank every person that recycles, volunteers, plants a tree or teaches children to be good stewards. Each of you are making Opelika, Auburn and Lee County a little better.
We know that you don’t have to be trained to make a difference. But you do have to be intentional. Intentional enough to hold the door open for the person behind you. Intentional enough to look someone in the eyes and say, “Good morning.” Intentional enough to attend a child’s play or roll your neighbor’s trashcan to their house.
You also must take time to show you care. Recycling takes a little more time, cutting your elderly neighbor’s yard takes time. Coaching T-ball or carpooling to piano lessons takes time.
Last week, I was driving down 7th Avenue between the post office and the new fire station, and I spotted a gentleman walking down the sidewalk. As I sat at stoplight, I saw the gentleman pick up an old grocery bag off the sidewalk. That’s the kind of person I want to be. Being intentional and taking the time to show you care can make tremendous changes in this world. Just a little encouragement to start your new year!
Despite the craziness of 2020, I am happy to report that this was a great year for our organization. Keep Opelika Beautiful awarded 20 homeowners Yard of the Year awards. We recognized additional beautification efforts through the inaugural Patriotic Porch Competition and Harvest Home Competition.
Even though we were not able to continue our presentations and program in the local schools, our teachers continued to encourage students to recycle. Over 200 classrooms in Opelika have a recycling container. Every student is given the opportunity to recycle every day.
The last two recycling days have accumulated 12,400 pounds of paper for shredding. KOB also assisted in identifying and removing of 58 diseased or dead trees in 2019. In 2020, 115 were planted in parks, roadsides, and other city-owned property.
KOB also assisted in sign distribution and collection to fight in the proposed quarry in early 2020. We look forward to more programs and events for KOB in 2021.
Tipi Colley Miller is the director of Keep Opelika Beautiful Inc. and writes a weekly column. Contact her at tipi@keepopelikabeautiful.com.