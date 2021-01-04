Miller: Increasing our efforts in litter prevention

Is your house overflowing with the holidays? Instead of your curbside trash can overflowing with leftover Christmas cheer, let’s look at what can be recycled.
This year, Keep Opelika Beautiful did not host a dedicated Christmas tree recycling event. Many people were out of town or had not taken their tree down at the time of the past events. This year, Christmas trees (and any yard debris) can be taken to the Jeter Recycling Center.
Keep Opelika Beautiful is happy to work with Opelika Environmental Service to offer an opportunity to get rid of waste. The Jeter Recycling Center is located at 675 Jeter Ave., across from Jeter Primary School. The other recycling site is Eighth Avenue Recycling Center at 600 Eighth Ave.
Items that can be taken to either site are glass (clear, green and brown), used cooking oil, electronics, paper (including magazines), cardboard, plastics, aluminum cans and steel cans. I hope you will take advantage of the free recycling opportunities our community offers.
As I work on projects for 2021, I am reminded how blessed our small organization has been for 23 years. We are very appreciative to the Opelika-Auburn News for publishing this column every week. I love it when people stop me in the grocery store or send me an email to comment on the column. These conversations remind me of how much I love our community.
One of the 2021 goals of Keep Opelika Beautiful is to increase our efforts in litter prevention. In the past, we have provided hands-on activities for students in our local schools. We have also presented to Girl Scouts, civic clubs, HOAs, businesses and anyone else that would listen.
Our plans have been altered due to regulations and common sense surrounding COVID-19. Instead of addressing crowds and creating group programs, this year we have decided to focus on the impact one person has on our community. It is simple, a new year and a new you.
Yesterday you may have seen me picking up litter along South Uniroyal Road. I drove this road on Sunday and noticed a cardboard box with spilled contents. At the time, I did not have cleanup supplies, but Tuesday I returned to clean up the mess. It took a garbage bag, grabber, yellow vest and one hour of my time.
Some programs you will continue to see, but might recognize some changes are Shred Day, Arbor Day and Garden in the Park. We will practice social distancing and other measurers to allow everyone to participate in a healthy manner.
All our goals, project, events and programs would not be successful if we did not have the support of the city of Opelika. Mayor Fuller, members of the city council and the city administrator realize the importance of trees, litter prevention, watershed management and beautification.
We greatly appreciate every city employee that continually supports our efforts in Keep Opelika Beautiful. Have a wonderful New Year!
Tipi Colley Miller is the director of Keep Opelika Beautiful Inc. and writes a weekly column. Contact her at tipi@keepopelikabeautiful.com.