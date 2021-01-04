Miller: Increasing our efforts in litter prevention

One of the 2021 goals of Keep Opelika Beautiful is to increase our efforts in litter prevention. In the past, we have provided hands-on activities for students in our local schools. We have also presented to Girl Scouts, civic clubs, HOAs, businesses and anyone else that would listen.

Our plans have been altered due to regulations and common sense surrounding COVID-19. Instead of addressing crowds and creating group programs, this year we have decided to focus on the impact one person has on our community. It is simple, a new year and a new you.

Yesterday you may have seen me picking up litter along South Uniroyal Road. I drove this road on Sunday and noticed a cardboard box with spilled contents. At the time, I did not have cleanup supplies, but Tuesday I returned to clean up the mess. It took a garbage bag, grabber, yellow vest and one hour of my time.

Some programs you will continue to see, but might recognize some changes are Shred Day, Arbor Day and Garden in the Park. We will practice social distancing and other measurers to allow everyone to participate in a healthy manner.