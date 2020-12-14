Miller: ‘Recycle your outdated or unused items’

One of my favorite things about the Christmas season is the beautiful lights. Whether you hang lighted wreaths on windows and doors or have a spotlight shining on your house, it is delightful.

Our family enjoys riding through neighborhoods and judging the houses on their decorations. Not surprisingly, my husband always chooses the houses with the pretend deer, and the kids prefer the houses with the blow-up figures.

This year, we have seen many houses with the light projectors. We have seen dots, snowflakes, stars and other colorful shapes projected on houses. I love the variety in decorations.

Friday night the Collinwood Luminaries will be display from 5 to 9 p.m. The entrance to this neighborhood is from 10th Street in Opelika. You will enjoy a path of candlelight among the beautiful homes. A nativity scene is an attraction for the annual luminary event.

Another great neighborhood for Christmas decoration is Camelot in Opelika. Throughout the month, each house has beautiful signs and lights on display.