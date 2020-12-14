Miller: ‘Recycle your outdated or unused items’

One of my favorite things about the Christmas season is the beautiful lights. Whether you hang lighted wreaths on windows and doors or have a spotlight shining on your house, it is delightful.
Our family enjoys riding through neighborhoods and judging the houses on their decorations. Not surprisingly, my husband always chooses the houses with the pretend deer, and the kids prefer the houses with the blow-up figures.
This year, we have seen many houses with the light projectors. We have seen dots, snowflakes, stars and other colorful shapes projected on houses. I love the variety in decorations.
Friday night the Collinwood Luminaries will be display from 5 to 9 p.m. The entrance to this neighborhood is from 10th Street in Opelika. You will enjoy a path of candlelight among the beautiful homes. A nativity scene is an attraction for the annual luminary event.
Another great neighborhood for Christmas decoration is Camelot in Opelika. Throughout the month, each house has beautiful signs and lights on display.
In our house, we do not make Christmas lists. Our kids seem to just constantly give us ideas. Some ideas are ridiculous (No, we are not getting an aquarium so you can raise catfish). Some ideas just scare me (a bracelet making kit with 23 steps). If your list includes things like a new TV, printer, laptop or coffee maker, be sure to recycle your outdated or unused items.
Some retailers and manufacturers offer take-back programs. These programs might not be advertised, so I recommend asking when you purchase a new electronic. If a take-back program is not available, electronics can be recycled through your local government.
In Auburn, contact the Environmental Service office at 501-3080 to schedule a drop-off. The collection site in Auburn is located at 365 N. Donahue Drive. In Opelika, electronics can be taken to the Jeter Recycling Center at 675 Jeter Ave. (across from Jeter Primary School) on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The Eighth Avenue Center at 600 Eighth Ave. is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
Make sure the electronics you load up to take to the recycling center are accepted. In Opelika, we accept laptops, small screen monitors, towers, electrical cables and cellphones.
We are a fortunate community to have so many opportunities to celebrate the holidays. Our blessings should encourage us to extend generosity to those in need this season. Throughout town, you will find a variety of Christmas trees with ornaments that request donations for specific items. These items are needs from clients of local charitable organizations.
Purchasing extra diapers, socks for men or a baby doll for a child are small ways we can help. I hope you find this a convenient and tangible way to make a difference in the life of someone.
Tipi Colley Miller is the director of Keep Opelika Beautiful Inc. and writes a weekly column. Contact her at tipi@keepopelikabeautiful.com.
