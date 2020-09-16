Miller: Shred Day slated for next month

On Saturday, Oct. 3, Keep Opelika Beautiful will host the biannual Opelika Recycle & Shred Day. The event will be from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Northside Recycling Center, 600 8th Ave.

If you are traveling from Auburn, turn left onto 8th Street at Trinity United Methodist Church. As you travel six blocks through the Historic District, you will enjoy admiring the beautiful homes. Turn right on 8th Avenue and the recycling center is on the right.

Previously this site was used as a fire station. During the Opelika Recycle & Shred Day, you can recycle used or outdated electronics, cardboard, plastics, paper (including magazines and newspaper), steel cans and aluminum cans.

In addition to recycling all these items, River Mills Data Management will be onsite this Saturday to shred all your documents. There is no charge for this service, but there is a 10-box limit.

The event is open to all residents of Lee County. Business documents will not be accepted. If you own a business and need shredding service, I would recommend contacting River Mills as we have enjoyed working with the company for several years.