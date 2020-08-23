Opelika shops adapt business to pandemic

Small businesses took a hit early on in the pandemic when many were forced to close temporarily.

“We were aware of what was going on in China and became more attentive once it spread to Europe and of course once it spread to larger U.S. states,” Valerie Smith said.

Smith and her husband Mike own two businesses in downtown Opelika: Southern Crossing Boutique and children’s store All Aboard. As the pandemic moved closer to the local community and the announcement of shelter-in-place orders, they started to worry about how both stores would be affected.

“I began thinking of different ways we could alter our businesses to keep them open,” she said. “It was actually my Mud Pie rep, Jennifer Waters, who sent me some info from some of her other stores who were doing local deliveries for a service charge.”

Both stores began offering curbside pickup, as well as free local delivery in the Opelika-Auburn area. Clayton Harris, one of their employees, increased their engagement on social media, posting pictures of products to Instagram and Facebook to advertise each store’s products.

“Clayton and I would come up with gift package ideas for customers, wrap them, take pictures and post them and our sales via social media soared,” Smith said.

While they didn’t see the wedding and bridal revenue that they usually do in the spring, both stores had more Easter sales than ever before. Social media and online sales also continued to rise, so although customers couldn’t come to the store, Smith and her employees were able to do their shopping for them.