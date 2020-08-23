Opelika shops adapt business to pandemic

Small businesses took a hit early on in the pandemic when many were forced to close temporarily.
“We were aware of what was going on in China and became more attentive once it spread to Europe and of course once it spread to larger U.S. states,” Valerie Smith said.
Smith and her husband Mike own two businesses in downtown Opelika: Southern Crossing Boutique and children’s store All Aboard. As the pandemic moved closer to the local community and the announcement of shelter-in-place orders, they started to worry about how both stores would be affected.
“I began thinking of different ways we could alter our businesses to keep them open,” she said. “It was actually my Mud Pie rep, Jennifer Waters, who sent me some info from some of her other stores who were doing local deliveries for a service charge.”
Both stores began offering curbside pickup, as well as free local delivery in the Opelika-Auburn area. Clayton Harris, one of their employees, increased their engagement on social media, posting pictures of products to Instagram and Facebook to advertise each store’s products.
“Clayton and I would come up with gift package ideas for customers, wrap them, take pictures and post them and our sales via social media soared,” Smith said.
While they didn’t see the wedding and bridal revenue that they usually do in the spring, both stores had more Easter sales than ever before. Social media and online sales also continued to rise, so although customers couldn’t come to the store, Smith and her employees were able to do their shopping for them.
“Although we were in the middle of a pandemic, people still had birthdays, anniversaries, births,” she explained. “Loved ones who needed a pick-me-up, and grandparents who wanted to send grandchildren they were unable to see a “surprise” in the mail or via delivery.”
The health of her employees remained a priority. Around the middle of March, older employees accepted Smith’s offer to stay out since COVID began spreading in the area and they were considered at-risk.
Even though both stores were able to continue earning revenue, Smith said the small business loan they received was a “relief,” because they didn’t know that their sales would like without customer foot traffic. Because of the loans, they were able to pay the employees they hired back when the state began reopening in May.
“We had paid for so much Spring-specific merchandise... some of which we realized no one would be purchasing as they wouldn’t be needing it,” Smith said. “Clothing was most affected, especially children’s Easter/Spring outfits and the dressier women’s clothing. No one could go anywhere to wear any of it. “
She commends their extra attention to social media for keeping the stores in touch with customers daily. Recently, they’ve even hired a branding consultant to help with improvements to their website.
Due to the popularity of the curbside pickup and free delivery options, Smith has decided to continue the service for both stores, limiting it to Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
“We are aware that we live in a modern society where our customers can find the same exact items we sell in our stores online. We know that it takes effort on behalf of our customers to shop local,” Smith said. “We appreciate that; it is vital to our business. It is vital to our livelihood. It is vital to downtown Opelika.”
