Shred Day slated for next month

On Saturday, Oct. 3, Keep Opelika Beautiful will host the biannual Opelika Recycle & Shred Day. The event will be from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Northside Recycling Center, 600 8th Ave.
If you are traveling from Auburn, turn left onto 8th Street at Trinity United Methodist Church. As you travel six blocks through the Historic District, you will enjoy admiring the beautiful homes. Turn right on 8th Avenue and the recycling center is on the right.
Previously this site was used as a fire station. During the Opelika Recycle & Shred Day, you can recycle used or outdated electronics, cardboard, plastics, paper (including magazines and newspaper), steel cans and aluminum cans.
In addition to recycling all these items, River Mills Data Management will be onsite this Saturday to shred all your documents. There is no charge for this service, but there is a 10-box limit.
The event is open to all residents of Lee County. Business documents will not be accepted. If you own a business and need shredding service, I would recommend contacting River Mills as we have enjoyed working with the company for several years.
In effort to make the shredding quick and safe, we ask that you remain in your vehicle during the event. The KOB volunteers will unload your items from your backseat or truck bed. Volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves, but please make your recyclables easily accessible.
The Keep Opelika Beautiful office usually gets many calls about what is accepted for shredding. Paper clips, staples and clear envelope windows can be processed with the documents shredded. Some things that cannot be included with shredding are three-ring binders, file folders with metal attachments and X-rays.
Another common question is what should people bring their shredding in? Most people use cardboard boxes or garbage bags to transport their documents. If you do have your documents in a plastic bin, we can empty the documents and return the bin to your car. If you have any questions, contact Keep Opelika Beautiful.
The Opelika Environmental Office has reported an increase in the contamination of containers at recycling centers. The items accepted at curbside and centers are cardboard, plastic, paper, steel cans and aluminum cans. The Jeter Recycling Center and 8th Avenue Recycling Center also accept glass, electronics (laptops, small screen monitors, towers, electrical cables and cell phones) and used cooking oil, and Jeter accepts yard debris.
We are receiving Styrofoam and plastic bags in some containers. When these two commodities are mixed with items accepted, it is very difficult to produce a clean load at the recycling facility.
Every load is dumped at the recycling facility then sorted. Plastic bags get caught in the conveyor belt and other machines. At the facility, every item is sorted then sold to various companies to breakdown and produce new items.
Please recycle your plastic bags at a local grocery store. I am not aware of any programs that accept Styrofoam.
Tipi Colley Miller is the director of Keep Opelika Beautiful Inc. and writes a weekly column. Contact her at tipi@keepopelikabeautiful.com.
