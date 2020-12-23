CreekWood starts new bid for Lee County granite quarry

The company that wanted to open a granite quarry near Opelika is looking at a new spot near Beulah.

CreekWood Resources has applied to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management for an air emissions permit to operate a quarry on U.S. 29 North near Beans Mill, a few miles west of Beulah in an unincorporated part of Lee County. The permit stated that the company would crush, screen and stockpile granite there “for construction aggregate.”

The initial permit filing is dated Dec. 4, 2020, and no regulatory action has been taken yet. Lee County officials declined to comment on the matter Wednesday. A call to CreekWood spokeswoman Elizabeth Revell has not been returned.

CreekWood stated in the ADEM permit application for the new site that emissions “will be controlled using wet suppression. Water will be primarily sourced/recycled from on-site stormwater management basins and a quarry sump. Although not anticipated, should the water supply used for wet suppression be interrupted and temporarily unavailable, the crushing plant would shut down until the water source was again available.”

The permit application can be read at http://app.adem.alabama.gov/eFile/Results.aspx?MasterID=54718.

Opelika fight