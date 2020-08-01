Letter: Wisconsin reader agrees about Briggs and Stratton

I read your recent letter to the editor about Briggs and Stratton, referring to the Auburn plant and the national company entering into Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and I couldn't have said it any better.
I have worked for Briggs going on 34 years as a cold-forming setup operator. I've literally made millions of parts for the internal components used to help build those engines.
I agree totally it was the people who made the company prosper and I bet old man Stratton is rolling in his grave because of all the greed from our leadership.
Now in bankruptcy, and millions given to the ones who caused it.
How can you hold your head high any longer after all this?
I hope to remain working here for a few more years, but the future does not look good.
Donald Binkoski
Germantown, Wisconsin
