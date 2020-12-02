Opelika chamber honors citizens, businesses

The Opelika Chamber of Commerce recently held its annual meeting at The Bottling Plant Event Center in downtown Opelika.

The event was little different this year, thanks to the coronavirus, with only half capacity in attendance and half of the participants watching virtually. Chamber Chairman Carlton Hunley IV, Chamber President and CEO Ali Rauch and Presenting Sponsor Raven Harvis gave out awards to local businesses and citizens, as did Keep Opelika Beautiful, Auburn Opelika Tourism and Opelika Main Street.

It was Huntley's last meeting as board chairman. He passed the gavel to Bill Loosier of Edward Jones Wealth Management.

The most prestigious award – The Spirit of Opelika – went to the late O.D. Alsobrook, a banker for 47 years. He was lauded for immersing himself in the community, serving on many boards including the Opelika City School Board and the Rotary Club. O.D.’s wife, Colleen, and sons Zach, Pearson and Peyton accepted the award on his behalf.

The following people and businesses were honored with awards at the Nov. 13 luncheon, including:

Spirit of Opelika – O.D. Alsobrook

Distinguished Citizen – Laura Eason, East Alabama Medical Center