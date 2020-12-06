Watch now: Auburn Christmas parade carries on

It’s a yearly tradition: Hundreds of spectators flock to downtown Auburn, lean over one another to see glimpses of Santa Claus or lounge on Samford Lawn to watch an annual rite of the holiday season
But this year, as with many events, the Auburn Christmas Parade looked a little bit different.
“It’s been great, we love cheering on our Auburn Tigers,” Auburn High School senior Kaitlyn Leong, 17, said
Those staying home viewed the parade via the city’s Toomer’s Corner livestream cameras. Still, many spectators attended the Sunday afternoon event, most finding a space to sit and watch even 10 minutes before the parade began at 2 p.m.
“I’ve been coming for many years, and I enjoy seeing all the people,” said Bob Wittenberg, 74, said as he waited for the parade at his spot near the Toomer’s Corner oaks.
Sponsored by Thames Orthodontics, this year’s parade featured festive floats, local celebrities such as the 2021 Distinguished Young Woman of Lee County, Mary Helen Miller, and Santa Claus and a surprise snow-filled ending.
Over 40 floats featured walkers and drivers waving to the hundreds of spectators. The parade route started on South College Street, extended east on North Gay Street and then concluded on Thach Avenue.
In a green and red carriage made just for the occasion, Jerry Barnes and Copper and Tripp Beasley, were all masked up and excited for the parade – horse included.
“When we were very young, we rode in the parade in a float, but then we didn’t do it for a few years, but we wanted to do it again because we have horses,” Tripp said.
As the parade made its way down Thach Avenue, Gates Blomeyer, 8, and Russell Green, 8, waved and cheered for the passing floats.
“I’m having lots of fun,” Green said as he waved to the Krewe De Tigris ensemble.
“Spread Joy, Not Germs” social distancing signage filled the route through Toomer’s Corner as residents stayed in household clusters as they watched the 30-minute event. Guests were asked to wear a mask and maintain a distance from those who are not in their household.
There were no beads, candy canes or other items thrown into the crowd. Instead, local emergency responders, civic organizations and businesses amped up their decorations for the hundreds of spectators.
Nearby, in front of Langdon Hall, The Auburn Tree Commission passed out bare-foot American Hophornbeam trees.
“It’s honestly been so much fun to experience how community event planning how it comes about and how much time and effort go into it,” said Montana Erwin, a public relations and marketing intern for Downtown Merchants Association.
After enjoying the snow, Darcie Driggers, 10, and Laila Calhoun, 11, among many other residents, walked down the street to witness the Hotel at Auburn University’s Gingerbread Village unveiling immediately following the parade.
“We come every year,” Calhoun said. “I really love seeing all the buildings.”
The popular event drew long lines of families, despite this year's logistical changes.
“I think for us it’s important for us that we find ways to do what we do for this community in a way that’s safe and responsible,” said Hans Van Der Reijden, managing director of hotel operations and educational initiatives.
“Instead of ‘How can we eliminate it?’ my frame is ‘How can we do it?’ It defies logic to build something like this during a pandemic, but our goal was ‘How can we do this and how can we do it safely and responsibly?’”
