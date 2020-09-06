Cyber crime fighting tips for businesses Sept. 17

The Opelika Chamber of Commerce is offering tips on fighting cyber criminals at the Cyber Security Workshop sponsored by River Bank & Trust on Sept. 17 from 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn in Auburn.
JArthur Grubbs, Jr., CEO and Co-Founder of Cyber Security Solutions, will lead the seminar will open your eyes to ways criminals can cause havoc within your business. Grubbs will go over the challenges small businesses face with cyber security and the solutions he has adapted to assist small businesses. He has over 25 years of IT and information security leadership experience, including designing, planning, implementing and managing operations for a cyber intelligence and threat management center.
The event is free for chamber members and $20 for non-members. Registration ends Sept. 16 at noon. Space is limited.
Registrants will have the opportunity to attend in-person or virtually through Zoom. Register online at www.opelikachamber.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!