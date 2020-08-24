Another View: Let's not tax coronavirus relief funds

Unless the state Legislature acts, families, individuals and businesses that received federal coronavirus relief funds will be taxed on them come next tax season.
That will come as a nasty surprise to many families that are already dealing with the financial strain of the coronavirus pandemic, economic lockdowns and the worst economic downtown since the Great Depression.
Follow Fed's lead
Without legislative action, the state of Alabama will tax as income the stimulus checks of up to $1,200 per person, and forgiven Paycheck Protection Program loans to businesses that Congress passed earlier this year.
These payments are already tax exempt at the federal level, but without new legislation, Alabama tax law sees it as just more income.
Ideally, some of this money might be taxed. For example, people received $1,200 checks regardless of their income or whether they lost their job or lost hours and income. In short, some people got the money who didn’t need it, and retroactively means testing the checks via the tax code is not a bad idea.
But that is not what happened. Congress passed and the president signed the payments into law tax free. The idea was the checks would not be just emergency payments to those in need but economic stimulus. The data is still out as to whether or not that worked.
Regardless, there seems little appetite in the Alabama Legislature for taxing some coronavirus relief but not other coronavirus relief. It’s going to be all or nothing, and if that’s the case, poor and middle class families don’t need a tax burden levied against emergency funds meant to bail them out during a crisis.
“No one intends to tax that money,” said state Sen. Dan Roberts, R-Mountain Brook. “The intention of these dollars is to stimulate the economy and help people make it through this epidemic. But legislation needs to be passed, so that’s what we’re doing.”
No guarantee
Lawmakers are working on tax-exemption legislation now, but there is no telling when they will be able to vote on it. The Legislature’s 2020 session is over, cut short because of the pandemic. There is no guarantee Gov. Kay Ivey will call a special session later this year.
Some lawmakers said this issue should have already been resolved.
“There was the ability to fix this last session,” Sen. Chris Elliott, R-Fairhope, said. He had a standalone bill addressing the stimulus tax issue in May. “That is my frustration, something so basic that needed to happen wasn’t allowed to be considered in the last session.”
That didn’t happen because state House leaders insisted on doing no more than passing the state’s education and General Fund budgets, which they did.
Unfortunately, that left a lot of important business, which could have been conducted quickly and with little controversy, undone. Yet past experience tells us that if the session had extended to issues beyond the budgets, it would have descended into the usual wrangling that keeps things from getting done in the first place.
No margin for error
Whatever the case, the Legislature may not be able to take up the taxation of coronavirus relief funds until its next regular session, which starts Feb. 2, just as tax forms start going out.
That will leave little margin for error, if Alabama lawmakers are to ensure Alabamians don’t have to pay an unexpected tax on the coronavirus relief they’ve already received, and any more that might be forthcoming before the year is out.
This article was published as an editorial by The (Florence) TimesDaily.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.