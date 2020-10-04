Another View: Small businesses deserve support, appreciation during pandemic

Small businesses

deserve support,

appreciation

during pandemic

Last week was National Small Business Week, and we want to recognize the achievements of small businesses.

According to the Small Business Administration, nearly half of the jobs in Alabama are provided by businesses with less than 100 employees.

While we celebrate announcements of new or expanding industries bringing a large number of jobs to a community, if you add up all the jobs in small businesses, you can see the impact small businesses have on employment and the economy.

It takes courage, ingenuity and stamina to take a germ of an idea and transform it into a thriving business. Twenty percent of small businesses fail within the first year; by year five, 50% will have failed.

This year has been particularly rough, with stores being temporarily shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was encouraging to see how many of Alabama’s small businesses evolved to continue their operations. These small businesses owners demonstrated ingenuity and resilience in the face of seemingly impossible odds.