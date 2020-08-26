Belk: There are things I will and never will do

There are some things I do automatically, without a second thought. For instance, I will buy anything — anything — that has been reduced to one-fourth of its original price.
I now have, among other things, a nifty emergency repair kit for patching up the water pump of a 1960 Corvette. It was an absolute steal at $14.95 and will no doubt come in handy if I ever own a 1960 Corvette.
And not long ago, I bought a camel-colored dress splashed with brown polka dots at a Talbots outlet store for $21, a mere fraction of its former cost. I was sorry to notice on closer inspection when I got it home that it gives me the curious look of a large Raisin Bran muffin.
On the other hand, there are some things I’ll never do.
For instance, I’ll never:
» Ride a donkey along a narrow, winding ledge to the bottom of the Grand Canyon.
» Milk a poisonous snake.
» Cook a meal for more than 10 people.
» Live off the land.
» Give up my United States citizenship.
» Drive cross-country with more kids in the car than there are windows.
» Jump a horse over a fence higher than 3 feet.
» Eat a caterpillar or a worm. (I’ll eat snails if they’re called “Escargot” and are served in a succulent sauce at a fancy French bistro.)
» Join a nudist colony.
» Play rugby or Indian Stick Ball.
» Dive off a high cliff into a small body of water.
» Teach in an inner-city school.
» Re-read “Moby Dick.”
» Pick up a hitchhiker.
» Wear a bikini. (You’re welcome!)
» Give up my iPhone, laptop or Netflix.
» Argue with a skunk or a porcupine.
» Sail across the Atlantic in a boat smaller than the Queen Elizabeth.
» Get a degree in aerospace engineering.
» Make my own clothes or knit baby booties.
» Walk through Central Park alone at night.
» Watch soap operas.
» Eat an anchovy pizza.
There’s an old saying, “Never say never!” Seems that if you swear you’ll never do something, first thing you know you’ll be doing that very thing. If that’s true, I’m in a heap of trouble.
Mary Belk lives in Auburn and writes a column for the Opelika-Auburn News.
