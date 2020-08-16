Daniel: Summer of Second Chances update

The Lee County Humane Society Summer of Second Chances giving campaign is continuing through the end of August, and we are very thankful for everyone who has contributed.
Every donation helps us care for the increased number of animals that we take in during the summer months. To donate to this campaign, please visit https://www.leecountyhumane.org/summer-of-second-chances-2020.
Silent auction
To support the Summer of Second Chances, we have an upcoming silent auction at the end of the month that will run from Aug. 24 through Aug. 27. We will be posting updates through the Lee County Humane Society Facebook page.
Talented local artist Sean Burnley has already donated certificates for portraits, which will be painted on a 16x20 canvas and can feature the person, pet or animal of your choice! He has created paintings of several LCHS pets that have since gone into their forever homes.
To view more of his work, please visit http://www.seanburnleyart.com/.
We need more businesses to donate to the silent auction. If you have items you'd like to donate, please email Sidney Hancock, our Outreach and Development coordinator, at outreachanddevelop@leecountyhumane.org.
Additional ways to contribute
We are also selling retail items to benefit our animals at the shelter. We still have stickers on sale for $4 and paint kits on sale for $10. If you're interested in purchasing one of these items, please give us a call at 334-821-3222.
Another easy way to give is to visit our Amazon Wish List and to have donations shipped directly to us. To see items that we most need at the moment, please visit our social media pages on Monday for our Must-Have Monday Post.
Throughout the month of August, we are participating in the Community Bag program at the Winn Dixie locations in Opelika and Auburn. A portion of the proceeds for these reusable bags will go toward LCHS.
Using reusable bags rather than disposable plastic bags whenever possible is also an easy way to help the environment.
The impact of donations
Donations go to the support of all of our animals, including those with special medical needs.
Lita is one animal that came to the shelter in need of specialized medical care. When she arrived at the shelter, she suffered from severe skin issues that were very uncomfortable and required medications and therapeutic baths. Even so, this pup was incredibly sweet and gentle from the start.
Because of the treatment and TLC she has received at LCHS, she is feeling much better and enjoys running around with her friends during playgroups, rolling around in the grass and getting lots of belly rubs. This affectionate girl would love to snuggle with you on the couch and join you for leisurely walks at the park.
We are also raising money to build a new adoption center, and the more donations we received, the quicker we will reach this long-term goal. A new adoption center would mean more spaces for animals in need, including those in our community and an increased ability to help out nearby local shelters and animal control departments.
Other ways to help
In addition to donating, other ways to help include becoming a foster or volunteer at LCHS. Our fosters are crucial as we continue to receive a high rate of intakes, especially baby animals.
Fosters also help us tremendously when the shelter starts to fill up by opening up more kennel spaces. Animals recovering from illnesses benefit from healing in a quiet home environment, while our longer-term residents at the shelter benefit from a break in a home environment.
To apply to become a foster, please fill out an application at https://www.leecountyhumane.org/foster.
During this busy time, volunteers are also incredibly helpful in completing our morning cleaning routines that keep everyone happy and healthy. Volunteers are also critical to providing enrichment and socialization to animals during their stay at the shelter.
To become a volunteer, please complete the volunteer application at leecountyhumane.org/volunteer.
The generous support of the community allows us to care for our wonderful animals and to grow as an organization, to be able to help even more animals.
Column by Kelly Daniel, volunteer coordinator with the Lee County Humane Society.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!