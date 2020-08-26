Miller: Avoid high energy bills

Not long ago, Energy Start published a report recommending that thermostats stay on 78 degrees. Energy Star is a government-backed program to assist citizens on keeping power cost down and helping the environment.
Thermostat temperature can be a touchy subject in households as many people have their own idea of a perfect setting.
You and your officemate might have differing opinions. I worked in an office right after college where I wore a sweater in July. The men wearing suits everyday thought the office was a perfect temperature. You and your spouse also might have different thoughts on this subject.
In our house, we have plenty of blankets around in the winter. During the summer months, the kids are often told “close the door!”
The Department of Energy has videos and articles explaining some practical ways to avoid having high energy bills. One, purchase a programmable thermostat.
These are reasonable priced. Probably the only headache will be setting it up with times and temperatures. Ask your children or grandchildren, I promise they can help you!
If you really want to go high tech and efficient, purchase a smart thermometer. These allow you to control the temperature of your house from your phone or computer.
Another idea suggested by the Department of Energy is increasing the temperature seven degrees when you are not at home and drop it four degrees when you are sleeping. In our house, we have made the mistake of not bumping the thermostat up after we wake up. I’m sure our dogs, fish and turtles appreciated the cool temperatures while we were away.
There are many other ways to lessen the amount of energy you use to cool your house. Obviously, using a fan is an inexpensive way to circulate the cool air. Make sure your fan is rotating counterclockwise during the summer months. This pushes cool air down to the floor.
Purchasing blackout curtains is another way to keep room temperatures comfortable. When my children were babies, I bought these to keep the sun out so they could nap.
When you need to purchase a new appliance, research the energy efficient appliances. While the initial cost is often higher, the payback is better. When was the last time you used a clothesline instead of the dryer? Maybe your grandmother was the last person you saw use a clothesline. Give it a try!
This Friday night is a big game in Auburn. The Auburn High School Tigers will take on the Opelika High School Bulldogs. While both teams kicked off their season last week with wins, this Friday night is the biggest rival. Year-long bragging rights are at stake. The game can be viewed through a free subscription on NFHS.
Tipi Colley Miller is the director of Keep Opelika Beautiful Inc. and writes a weekly column. Contact her at tipi@keepopelikabeautiful.com.
