Mona Charen: News flash: Not everything is terrible

People hoarded canned goods, toilet paper, spaghetti, bottled water and hand sanitizer. (I hoarded coffee.) In March, we wondered whether fresh food or, in fact, any food would be available in a week's time.

There was a run on guns. This struck me, even at the time, as overwrought. People feared that civil strife could be in the offing, and that they might have to defend their supplies of ramen noodles and peanut butter from marauding gangs.

We worried that the lockdowns would result in a spike in suicides and that school closings would rob children and teenagers of education and socialization.

Not all went bad

Seven months on, some of those worries proved to be well-grounded, but many did not.

The stock market made up all of its losses by August. That's not to say the economy is in good shape. More than 163,000 businesses have closed, almost 98,000 of them permanently. That represents real hardship for owners, employees and customers.

But out of 32.5 million businesses nationwide, that's still a tiny fraction. Unemployment remains high at nearly 8%, but it has declined considerably from above 14% in March.