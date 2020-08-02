Storybook Farm: Derby Day back on track

Storybook Farm announced this week that it will move ahead with plans for its annual Derby Day celebration, its largest fund-raising event of the year, with a variety of safety measures put into effect for the new date set on Sept. 5.

That is the same date as the famous Kentucky Derby horserace, rescheduled from the annual traditional time on the first Saturday of May.

Storybook Farm provides “hope on horseback” for hundreds of children each year needing positive encouragement and therapy in battling challenges ranging from depression or abuse to physical disabilities.

The farm is located north of Opelika’s city limits and has grown in recent years to capture a national spotlight for its efforts in helping children at no cost to them. It depends on donations, grants and in-kind services, as well as hundreds of volunteers each year, including annually almost 1,600 Auburn University students who spend time at the farm.

Like most other non-profits around the globe, the farm’s funding is threatened by the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After prayerful consideration and consultation with our board of directors and local health officials, we made the decision to move forward with this event. This is a decision we did not make lightly,” said Storybook Farm founder Dena Little.

“We are sensitive to the climate in which we are operating. We are also sensitive to the needs of our participants and our animals, knowing that without Derby funds, current and future programming will suffer,” she said. “We weighed every possible option, keeping in mind the opening of schools and Auburn University, Gov. Kay Ivey’s mask mandate and ‘safer at home’ orders.”