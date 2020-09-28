Another View: Students grappling with online issues can learn another valuable lesson

The truth is that this is an unprecedented experience. Virtual learning to this scale is new to everyone involved — parents, guardians, teachers, students and the school system.

There were bound to be kinks in the system to work out. The school system wants to hear from those who are partaking in virtual learning to learn about what’s working and what’s not. Communication is the only way to discover problems and resolve issues.

Of course, a negative can just as easily be flipped into a positive. This adversity can also provide students with a chance to work on their problem solving skills.

Janel Holland, a licensed social worker in Glynn County, Georgia, offered tips for navigating the stress of virtual learning.

She encouraged taking children outside to play when the internet goes down and recommended the delegation of certain spaces for different activities like a homework space. That will help students know when they are there, they need to be serious and focus on their work.

We look forward to the day when students don’t have to only see their classmates and teachers through a video camera lens. But until that day arrives, we must adapt to a new way of learning. Parents, guardians and at-home helpers — stay positive to help keep morale up.