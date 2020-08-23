Guest column: Our teachers deserve a parade

I am in awe of the teachers, staff and administrators of our local schools. They have bravely taken up the challenge of reopening to serve our children and our community.
This is not what they signed up for when they entered education. There will be no hazard pay. There will be no parades in their honor.
Seemingly impossible
The only reward will be grateful families. They know this. Still, they are trying to do what many feel is impossible.
It must seem impossible to bring so many people together without sparking new outbreaks.
It must seem impossible to provide meals and up close services such as speech therapy without undue risk.
I imagine there are times our administrators have felt as though they are staring up an endless hill coated in oil.
As the beginning of school approached, the voices of naysayers became deafeningly loud. Still, our schools quietly prepared. And now, they are open.
At the end of the first week, we were cautiously optimistic. However, if we can not come together as a community, they will not be able to stay open for long.
This is not because school is not safe. In fact, the plans our schools have put in place are remarkable. Masking, frequent hand washing, distancing as much as as possible and tireless cleaning are certain to keep our kids well, if we, as parents, do our job.
The only way we can keep schools open for in person learning is if we think of others first.
When a child who is sick goes to school, not only will they be sent home, multiple other students will be sent home as well.
When half of a class is out, it negatively impacts the entire class. Decisions we make not only impact our children, but their friends, their friends' families and their teachers.
Basic guidelines
1) If your child is sick, do not send them to school.
2) If you have to give your child medication that they do not typically take, such as cough and cold medication, ibuprofen or tylenol, in order for them to feel well enough to go to school, do not send them to school.
3) If someone in your household has COVID-19, has symptoms of covid or is waiting for results of a covid test, do not send your child to school.
4) If you are wondering whether or not you should send your child to school, do not send your child to school. Call their doctor.
Finally, we are all excited about seeing each other again. Schools are not just for education. Schools are where we make friends, where we learn how to be good human beings and where we find a sense of belonging.
They are the building blocks of our community.
Remember that back-to-school bashes, large gatherings for events such as birthdays, tailgating or other celebrations are prime opportunities for spreading COVID-19.
Please honor the hard work our teachers are putting in by avoiding these events, continuing to mask in public spaces and practicing social distancing.
Keep them safe by keeping your children home when appropriate.
We can do this
Maybe, when we get through this, we can throw a parade to thank them, even if they don't ask for it.
Together, we can make this a safe and successful school year for our children.
Dr. Matthew J Carter resides in Auburn.
