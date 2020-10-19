Another View: Breast Cancer Awareness Month a time to remind of action needed

People at higher risk may choose to have screening done on a more regular basis. New, less invasive screening techniques are now available, and you can look into alternatives if you are worried about getting a mammogram.

As to what to drink, water is best, and coffee and tea are also useful because they contain antioxidants that can reduce your risk of cancer. You should eat a diet rich in vegetables and fruits. Foods to stay away from include grilled and red meat and processed foods. Eat them only occasionally.

If there’s a history of breast cancer in your family, your risks are higher, and you should be informed on how to reduce it. A good place to start is the Mayo Clinic. Visit mayoclinic.org and search for “reduce breast cancer risk” for dozens of articles on that subject.

You’ll learn what you likely already know: limit alcohol, don’t smoke, control your weight, be physically active, breast-feed, and limit hormone therapy. “Be vigilant about breast cancer detection. If you notice any changes in your breasts, such as a new lump or skin changes, consult your doctor.

Also, ask your doctor when to begin mammograms and other screenings based on your personal history,” the clinic advises.