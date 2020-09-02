Belk: I think it’s better to read all about it

I don’t like to think I’m getting old. I’d rather use the politically correct term developmentally gifted. I might have made that up, but it has a nice ring to it. After all, isn’t age a matter of a person’s point of view?
I learned from a TV commercial that I’m not getting older, I’m getting better. And I’ve heard for years that you’re only as old as you feel.
It’s not that I’m going through an old-age crisis. It’s just that being a grandmother, turning gray and getting liver spots have a sobering effect. I figure that with my background in archaeology, my childhood friends will just become more interesting to me the older they get, but I’m not so sure other folks will feel the same about me.
Why is it some people never seem to grow old? I remember Banana George Blair. At age 72, he jumped off the dock holding on to a ski rope and slalomed barefoot into the sunset. I tried skiing once when I was 16. After four hours of trying to pull myself up on the ski, my body looked like a California Raisin, and my teacher suggested I take up volleyball.
I can’t help wondering about James Michener, who in his 80s, churned out more words than McDonald’s cranks out hamburgers. And there was Matthew Warpick, a 90-year-old doctor in Harlem who practiced medicine six days a week. Maybe gray hair doesn’t mean fuzzy thinking after all.
I decided I should do some serious research, so I made a trip to the library. When my daughter came looking for me that afternoon, I was propped up in bed buried beneath a mound of books on aging.
“What are you doing?” she asked.
“Reading about the benefits of exercise.”
“In bed?” She looked puzzle. “Why don’t you just go out and take a walk?”
“I can’t walk now,” I snapped. “I’m reading a fascinating article on the effect of exercise on aging.”
She shook her head and went out to jog.
By the end of the week, I’d finished several volumes on nutrition, creativity and reading. I seemed to have reading under control. To save time and speed things up, I combined creativity and nutrition.
First, I threw away the Prego-stained grocery list I’d used for the past 52 weeks. It had gotten hard to decipher anyway. I chunked everything made with white flour, sugar, caffeine and animal fat. At suppertime, my daughters filed into the kitchen and sat down at the table.
I passed the main dish eagerly, waiting for a reaction.
The children, sensing something wasn’t quite right, paused with their forks in mid-air, then took a bite.
“What is this?” my daughter asked through a clenched jaw.
“Oat bran tetrazzini!” I smiled proudly.
So it was back to the drawing board. Squinting through near-sighted eyes, I’m still searching for answers. The only process I’ve managed to slow down or reverse is my family’s appetite. As for exercise, I’ve decided it’s better to read all about it.
Mary Belk lives in Auburn and writes a column for the Opelika-Auburn News.
