Belk: ‘It’s become the land of the fat-free’

Did you know that when you think you’re craving sugar, it’s actually fat your body wants. So, when you feel like you’d kill for a chocolate-covered, cream-filled donut, it’s not a sweet-tooth but a fat-tooth you’re trying to satisfy.

Stores are stocked with fat-free margarine, cheese, milk, peanut butter and ice cream. And if you hear the term “corporate downsizing,” it might be referring to in-house fitness centers used by corporations to help their employees get in shape. But the fact remains, Americans are more overweight than ever.

We have such sedentary lifestyles. When my mama was growing up, her favorite pastime was reading, but she walked three miles round-trip to the library and could check out just one book at a time. Since she could devour a novel quicker than a beagle can choke down a biscuit, she made two trips to the library most summer days.

She could eat all the fat, sugar, eggs and white flour she wanted and still be as fit as Jane Fonda.

Unfortunately, these days we spend our daylight hours as computer-pounding mouse-potatoes and our nights as Netflix-binging couch-potatoes. That means we need to limit our intake of Idaho potatoes.