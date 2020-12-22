Belk: ‘Memories that surround Christmas in Auburn are vivid’

Like most things in my life, my Christmases have evolved.
My early holidays in West Point aren’t so clear. Just the other day, I found a black-and-white photograph of my family posed around the piano with a tall cedar tree close by.
The tree was covered with all the usual decorations from those days — strands of 2-inch lights, big dangling balls and so much tinsel I can barely see the baubles. Big, well-wrapped present circled the tree, not our normal straggly looking packages.
The rest of my recollections come from stories I’ve been told so often they seem real. Like the December I was 3.
Mama was sick, and Daddy had to buy all the presents and cakes along with his usual tree decorating. They tell me I told Daddy we needed a new Mama, a story that was passed down over the years.
I have a vague memory of getting a Tiny Tears or Betsy Wetsy doll and a cap gun in a holster every year. Then there was the Christmas I chose a doll I’d fallen in love with when I saw her in a downtown store window.
She was 2-feet tall with a body made of red felt and stuffed with cotton. Her face was plastic with a tuft of yellow-yarn bangs sticking out the top of her forehead. I kept her in the family toy box until I was almost 30 when most the stuffing was gone and her face cracked.
The memories that surround Christmas in Auburn are vivid. The years I lived on North College Street, and later on Cary Drive, were much the same when it came to Christmas traditions.
There was always the tall, sweet smelling tree with the red, green and blue lights we’d brought from West Point. The same light-up Santa perched on top. We did our celebrating on Christmas morning, but we could open one present from under the tree on Christmas Eve.
And before bedtime, we put a slab of date-nut-orange cake and a 6-ounce bottle of Coke on the hearth for Santa. Our main presents were from Santa Claus, under the tree, unwrapped, first thing Christmas morning.
As I got older and my sisters left home, my favorite part of Christmas was when they came for the holidays toting a baby or toddler. My focus segued from my own wishes to my nieces and nephews.
There were four girls and three boys born five years apart. The Christmas tree at our house had so many presents they spilled out into the living room taking up a fourth of the floor space. When I had my own babies, their packages added to the sea of gifts.
I can’t think of a single extraordinary incident from those holiday times. Nobody ate an ornament or choked on a bone. They were peaceful celebrations with plenty of turkey and dressing, peas and asparagus casserole, Parker House rolls, ambrosia and at least six kinds of cake — caramel, coconut, chocolate, lemon-cheese, date-nut-orange and Lady Baltimore (Lane Cake without the bourbon).