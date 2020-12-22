Belk: ‘Memories that surround Christmas in Auburn are vivid’

The memories that surround Christmas in Auburn are vivid. The years I lived on North College Street, and later on Cary Drive, were much the same when it came to Christmas traditions.

There was always the tall, sweet smelling tree with the red, green and blue lights we’d brought from West Point. The same light-up Santa perched on top. We did our celebrating on Christmas morning, but we could open one present from under the tree on Christmas Eve.

And before bedtime, we put a slab of date-nut-orange cake and a 6-ounce bottle of Coke on the hearth for Santa. Our main presents were from Santa Claus, under the tree, unwrapped, first thing Christmas morning.

As I got older and my sisters left home, my favorite part of Christmas was when they came for the holidays toting a baby or toddler. My focus segued from my own wishes to my nieces and nephews.

There were four girls and three boys born five years apart. The Christmas tree at our house had so many presents they spilled out into the living room taking up a fourth of the floor space. When I had my own babies, their packages added to the sea of gifts.