Daniel: Preparing for the holiday season at LCHS

Keep any alcoholic beverages out of the reach of pets, as alcohol is highly toxic to pets, even in small amounts.

Of course, some pets are persistent, and it may be challenging to keep them away from foods that aren't the best for their health. It may be best to confine the pet in their crate or a separate room during mealtime in these cases.

Holiday fostering

While sharing food and spending time with loved ones is central to the Thanksgiving holiday, one great tradition that benefits our furry friends is holiday fostering. Our pets would appreciate the opportunity to spend the holiday weekend in a loving home environment.

If you're a current, approved foster who will be staying in town for the Thanksgiving holiday, please reach out to Bailey Ray, our foster coordinator, at foster2@leecountyhumane.org. If you're not yet an approved foster with us, please fill out our foster application at leecountyhumane.org/foster.

Please note that it may take a few days for us to process your application, but once you're approved, you'll receive an email from us. At that point, you may contact foster2@leecountyhumane.org and set up an appointment to pick up and drop off your foster.