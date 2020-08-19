‘Good time images are tattooed on my soul’

When I visit the back corners of my childhood again after so long a time, the littlest things jump out first.
In the timeline of my past, summertime comes back with smells, sounds and sights. Each scent, laugh and melody is a memory. Night noises of crickets belting out their mating songs transport me to our cabin on the river. And a sweet sniff of a gardenia blossom takes me to the bushes hugging Aunt Mary’s back porch.
An occasional summer breeze brings back the soft fragrance of fresh washed sheets. I tag along behind Mama carrying the bag of clothes pins while she hangs the wet bedding on the line.
At suppertime, we’d sit at our accustomed spots around the table, Sambo, our cocker spaniel, asleep on the couch in the corner of the room. Daddy liked supper at 6, and we all knew to be there when Mama put the meat and brimming bowls of vegetables on the table.
We weren’t a Norman Rockwell family with Daddy carving a turkey. He’d pass the meat loaf to the right and the butter beans, creamed corn, fruit salad and cornbread followed along.
I call up those days when I hear someone say “purple hull peas” or “snap beans.” And I smile, remembering Mama and her sisters shelling, snapping, talking and laughing. A steady stream of water from the kitchen faucet brings visions of Mama washing a mess of collards to get rid of the grit.
Summertime meant stuffing lightning bugs into Mason jars, cicadas singing me to sleep, my little brown radio perched in the windowsill with The Lone Ranger chasing robbers, and standing elbow to elbow with my sister waiting for Mama to pull the dasher out of the hand-turned ice cream freezer so I could have my share of the drippings.
Those times settled in my mind and became part of me. Now they’re dormant, popping up again and again when I need a happy thought.
Auburn has lost some of those memory jolting smells and sounds. But even though they’re long gone, I still hear the clinking of metal links on the big swings at Felton Little Park. And I feel the rush of adrenaline that came when I shot down the monster slide into the prickly grass.
No good comes from dredging up unpleasant memories. Like a grammar school eraser cleaning the chalk off a blackboard, my subconscious mind rubs them away knowing there’s no point in holding onto bad days.
Those deep-down good time images are tattooed on my soul. I still believe that Road Runner will outrun Wiley Coyote, Roy Rogers will save the day and aging, nearsighted Mr. Magoo will navigate his way safely across a maze of sky-high steel beams.
“Nothing is ever really lost to us as long as we remember it,” Anne of Green Gables said. And when unhappy thoughts come knocking at my door, I’m ready for them, priming the well pump in my head, until it’s filled with carefree times.
Mary Belk lives in Auburn and writes a column for the Opelika-Auburn News.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!