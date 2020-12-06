Huffman: Spittin’ tobacco

The tree is covered with merry ornaments, a festive log is in the fireplace, and everywhere sparkling lights are going up.
A massive Mickey Mouse is being inflated in the front yard, where he’ll tower cheerfully over a jolly snowman and an even jollier Saint Nick, and plans to drive around town to take a few ganders at other folks’ decorations are in the works.
At long last, the wait is over. It’s Christmastime, the special time of year that warms my soul, fills my heart with joy, and inflicts yuletide pain on my struggling bank account.
It’s also the time of year when a certain ornery question resurfaces to haunt my sanity, refusing to settle itself and vanish forever, as there is no definitive answer. Awakening from its 12-month slumber, the question typically ambushes me right as I reach into the cupboard to help my wife switch out our regular coffee cups with the Christmas ones we keep stored away:
Whatever happened to all those poor old cups that some of my kinfolk routinely used for spittin’ tobacco?
Surely, by now, after decades of use and the passing away of various relatives, they’ve been tossed in the garbage. And yet, a big part of me - the skunk-eyed, cynical side - is convinced that those cups are sitting in cupboards and still being used by unsuspecting folks, who’re absolutely clueless as to what those things were once used for.
Cringing? I sure am, especially since I’ve seen, firsthand, the high calibre of tobacco spitters who worked those cups to exhaustion. And chief among them was none other than my late great-grandmother, Mawmaw Muggie Starnes, who fancied her globs of Garrett snuff.
Compared to Mawmaw Muggie, all the other spitters in my family were mere amateurs. If she wanted, I’d bet the old gal could have simultaneously dipped snuff, chewed gum and dispatched shells from handfuls of sunflower seeds.
She was something serious, a master in her craft. In fact, her spittin’ aim was so flawless that, if she didn’t feel like holding her cup, then she could set it aside anywhere — on the floor, on the counter, perhaps even on the roof — and still score a bullseye.
It’s truly a shame that spittin’ tobacco has never been deemed an Olympic sport. If it was, then Mawmaw Muggie’s grinning mug would have graced magazine covers across the globe. And in her hand, she’d have raised one of her many spit cups in a triumphant toast.
In fact, the only person remotely capable of giving Mawmaw Muggie a run for her money was a fella who lived nearby in the same apartment complex. That’s right, I’m talking about good ol’ Pawpaw Buck Huffman, who was never without some Red Man chew. He was a frequent morning visitor at Mawmaw Muggie’s, too, always looking forward to some fried bologna and biscuits.
After breakfast, the two would get started with their spit cups.
Now, Pawpaw Buck could certainly hold his own against elite tobacco spitters throughout the South, and he prided himself for his hawk-eyed aim into cups of any size. But, no matter how hard he chewed, the old man was always behind Mawmaw Muggie.
When she’d spit, he’d spit to catch up, and never the other way around.
Pawpaw Buck was also far more sparing with his tobacco, always aiming to make his supply stretch as long as he could. Mawmaw Muggie, however, lived for the moment.
Of course, Mawmaw Muggie’s not the only gal in my family to have a mouth stuffed full of tobacco. My mother, when she was a child, was given the chance to try a hefty serving of dip by my great-grandfather, who promptly guffawed like some demented hyena when she turned pale with sickness.
I know the feeling. As a preteen, I was caught with a near-empty can of Skoal. Aiming to teach me a lesson, my father bought a fresh can and called me to the dining table.
“Go ahead, son. Get you a good dip.”
Wondering if I was being tested or set up, I reached over and got me a little pinch.
“Naw, son! Go on and get you a MAN’S dip.”
My pinch turned into a handful, and my father’s plan was a success - that time. Sometime later, after catching me smoking, he bought a fat cigar and called me back to the dining table.
“Let’s you’n me have a good smoke, son,” my father said, cackling devilishly as he worked his lighter. Back and forth we puffed, my father taking the longest drags and exhaling the biggest clouds of smoke.
Now, in his heyday, my father could smoke up to three packs of Marlboro Reds a day. But, somehow, by the grace of merciful God, my father was the one who got sick. Looking back, I reckon I applied the lesson I’d learned from Aesop’s fable about the tortoise and the hare: go slow and steady, and you’ll outsmoke your father.
Pressing a palm against his forehead, my father groaned, “God, I got a headache. I’m gonna go lay down…”
I may have won the battle, but I didn’t care too much for smoking afterward. So I reckon my father won the war, although he sure didn’t look victorious all laid up on the couch.
The man looked awfully pitiful - the same way I always looked when some of my kinfolk would hand me something to drink, and I knew right away the cup’s reputation. Granted, those cups would be clean.
But some realizations will never be clean enough.
Nor will they completely fade out. Instead, they stay with us, rising again and again into consciousness when we least want them to, taking the forms of lingering questions with no conclusive answers. That’s how they’re able to keep dippin’ and chewin’ globs of our ever-so-shrinking sanity.
Then spittin’ it all out.
Keith Huffman can be reached at kmhuffman86@gmail.com.
