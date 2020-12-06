Huffman: Spittin’ tobacco

The tree is covered with merry ornaments, a festive log is in the fireplace, and everywhere sparkling lights are going up.

A massive Mickey Mouse is being inflated in the front yard, where he’ll tower cheerfully over a jolly snowman and an even jollier Saint Nick, and plans to drive around town to take a few ganders at other folks’ decorations are in the works.

At long last, the wait is over. It’s Christmastime, the special time of year that warms my soul, fills my heart with joy, and inflicts yuletide pain on my struggling bank account.

It’s also the time of year when a certain ornery question resurfaces to haunt my sanity, refusing to settle itself and vanish forever, as there is no definitive answer. Awakening from its 12-month slumber, the question typically ambushes me right as I reach into the cupboard to help my wife switch out our regular coffee cups with the Christmas ones we keep stored away:

Whatever happened to all those poor old cups that some of my kinfolk routinely used for spittin’ tobacco?