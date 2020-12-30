Huffman: ‘These are my memories’

Grandma Smith was Mawmaw Sue Sanders’ mother, and Carmen was Mawmaw Sue’s brother. The bearded fella was definitely an odd duck, making him “A-Okay” as far as I was concerned.

Birds of a feather and all.

Uncle Carmen had a big heart, and he was always interested in helping you learn more about the things that you, yourself, showed interest.

In my case, it was turtles, and Uncle Carmen always had at least one waiting for me when we arrived, those shelled creatures always making themselves feel at home within the round confines of an old tire turned on its side. Afterward, Uncle Carmen would ask me everything I knew about turtles, and I’d oblige him with earfuls of facts and fiction.

Uncle Carmen was always good to me. Still, I remember the sheer puzzlement that befuddled me when I watched his picnic-table ritual, prompting me one day to finally ask, “Uncle Carmen, what is all this stuff?”

Hearing me seemed to pull him out of a fog. For a moment, he stood very still and looked as though he’d been caught off guard, even though I’d been with him the whole time he’d gotten the table arranged. Then, slowly, he turned and looked down at me. His eyes were sincere.

“These are my memories,” he said.