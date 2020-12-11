Sikes: I had a different approach to this year's list

Wednesday is supposed to be veggie centered. Again, it doesn't have to be a vegetarian dish, but it certainly can be.

There's the weekend and time for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. My plan is to have either Saturday or Sunday dinner feature a fish or seafood dish. There's plenty of time to shop to make that happen.

Would like to try to have the grill come into play one of those nights. Occasionally, I'd love to have my favorite Friday night roast chicken.

Fresh canvas

Weekend lunches become a fresh canvas. Things that might not work at dinner could happen then. Plus, a special craving could be satisfied. Of course, I need to make time to prepare those things on that list of dishes I want to have. Looks like my new list will be fun to make happen.

People in my classes are always asking for lists of various things. This month there been several requests for where I get certain things. Those are important, and I'll make them happen for our classes in 2021.

The one I want to share with you now is a list of places I recommend you try as you fulfill your holiday giving selections. Quality kitchen and table ware can be found at Sur La Table and Williams-Sonoma. Their websites are very friendly.