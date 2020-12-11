Sikes: I had a different approach to this year's list

Holiday wish lists. Everywhere. Hints at home or even real lists. Wants more than plans. We can have more lists than what we can handle.
Hanukkah has begun. Lists in action. Days of reality. As my friend J. Stern says, “Those eight crazy nights.”
Last year, I made a list of dishes I wanted to prepare or have during the year – this year. Plus, other food activities. I was a poor performer. Made over half the food dishes, but barely. Restaurants visits were a bust, and other activities followed suit.
My list of things to do at home fared better. Like most of us, I was here.
A couple of weeks ago, I made a list. It was a list of foods to have on a weekly basis. Since last year's food list didn't do very well, I approached this one differently. Now I plan to refresh that one I made last year and still do it for certain dishes I want to make. But this is different.
I made the decision to make Monday night’s dinner be focused on a grained-based dish. This doesn't mean it has to be meatless, but it's not a bad idea. That meatless Monday thing people try to do.
Tuesday has been pasta night at our house for years. It's staying that way. A second pasta night has been designated for Thursdays. There are so many dishes it's hard to experience them using just one night a week. Can't wait to give those a try. I'm practicing already.
Wednesday is supposed to be veggie centered. Again, it doesn't have to be a vegetarian dish, but it certainly can be.
There's the weekend and time for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. My plan is to have either Saturday or Sunday dinner feature a fish or seafood dish. There's plenty of time to shop to make that happen.
Would like to try to have the grill come into play one of those nights. Occasionally, I'd love to have my favorite Friday night roast chicken.
Fresh canvas
Weekend lunches become a fresh canvas. Things that might not work at dinner could happen then. Plus, a special craving could be satisfied. Of course, I need to make time to prepare those things on that list of dishes I want to have. Looks like my new list will be fun to make happen.
People in my classes are always asking for lists of various things. This month there been several requests for where I get certain things. Those are important, and I'll make them happen for our classes in 2021.
The one I want to share with you now is a list of places I recommend you try as you fulfill your holiday giving selections. Quality kitchen and table ware can be found at Sur La Table and Williams-Sonoma. Their websites are very friendly.
A favorite stop of mine is Yummy Bazaar. There are lots of interesting foods to be found. Food52 is another one. La Tienda and Dolceterra are also good. The Spice House is a great find.
D’Artagnan is a superior source. Another smaller operation is Porter Road. Browne Trading Company has killer seafood. Misfits has a different produce approach.
Of course, Amazon and Walmart.com are full of all sorts of opportunities and danger!
In all of this, don't forget that we have lots of local merchants providing fine products. Cast your eyes that way first and you might find exactly what you want that you would not have thought of otherwise.
Lastly, it's time to mail that letter to Santa. Always a good list to complete. He makes one too, you know.
Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!