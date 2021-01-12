Sikes: ‘Our cake from Well Red sure got us going’

When 12th Night and Epiphany were just ahead, I went in search of a traditional French-style King’s Cake – Gallette des Rois. To my surprise, I struck out. With all the bakers around, I thought somebody would have one available. Even My Boulangé in Columbus no longer bakes them.

When I asked locals about one, most bakers seemed unaware of this baking classic. My friend Tim at Publix knows exactly what one is, but doesn’t have the ingredients to bake one. They purchase the coffee-cake style offered there.

My choices were to make one, order one in or settle for the New Orleans Mardi Gras style. I made my last one three years ago. At least that’s what I vowed then. Lots of trouble for just one. Now I could drive to Atlanta, Mobile or New Orleans and have choices. As much as we think we have urban options here, not necessarily.

Ordering in had all sorts of choices. Since I had waited so late, this wasn’t so good. That is unless I wanted to pay $65 or more for a small-size cake. Shipping makes it impractical. My wholesale cost was less than $20, but minimums made that not work either

I was referred to a local baker. She offered only the coffee-cake style. When I asked for one the week before Mardi Gras, Katie told me she was sold out of cake orders for the year. Wow. What a delightful place to be.