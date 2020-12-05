Sikes: ‘Regular times can turn into great times’

This Thanksgiving holiday was a particularly fun time.

It was not interrupted by outside activity. At least for the most part. What I realized later is that the food and wine part of our time together was really good. Not just regular. Beyond that.

Let me share some of these with you. I hear from people about their enjoyment of some of our food at home. These sure are worth remembering.

As I have said before, beginning holiday celebrations a day or two ahead of time seems fitting. Just to make sure I get in the spirit. Plus, it's a way to extend the fun.

We got going properly. Monday was a shrimp and grits night. Being a little cooler on Tuesday, baked pasta fit the weather and my schedule. On Wednesday there was a church service, so it became a little later night. A plate of cured meats and cheeses hit the spot.

Thanksgiving Day was a busy one. Setting up for Christmas was a big focus. I didn't plan a turkey or another bird. That came the weekend before with a stuffed Cornish hen. Hard to beat, roasted with bacon on top.