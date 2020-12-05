Sikes: ‘Regular times can turn into great times’

This Thanksgiving holiday was a particularly fun time.
It was not interrupted by outside activity. At least for the most part. What I realized later is that the food and wine part of our time together was really good. Not just regular. Beyond that.
Let me share some of these with you. I hear from people about their enjoyment of some of our food at home. These sure are worth remembering.
As I have said before, beginning holiday celebrations a day or two ahead of time seems fitting. Just to make sure I get in the spirit. Plus, it's a way to extend the fun.
We got going properly. Monday was a shrimp and grits night. Being a little cooler on Tuesday, baked pasta fit the weather and my schedule. On Wednesday there was a church service, so it became a little later night. A plate of cured meats and cheeses hit the spot.
Thanksgiving Day was a busy one. Setting up for Christmas was a big focus. I didn't plan a turkey or another bird. That came the weekend before with a stuffed Cornish hen. Hard to beat, roasted with bacon on top.
Our late lunch proved to be very non-traditional. There was a pork sausage steak. Plus, a bowl of black-eyed peas. Along with that, a slice of rich cheese toast. It proved to be just as good as it was unusual. A cava from Poema made for a bubbly holiday celebration.
With a substantial lunch and work-filled afternoon, a modest dinner seemed appropriate. A classic Alfredo was a perfect choice. Ours used fresh fettuccine, butter, garlic, cream and Parmesan. A sprinkle of parsley at service was all it needed.
Friday was a busy day too. More Christmas things to do. In fact, enough so that we raided the fridge for lunch. To our delight, there was a container of Brunswick Stew ready to heat and eat. That's exactly what we did and served it with a thick slice of country bread.
That night we attacked a perfect eggplant from Parkway Farmers Market. I tried a different approach to a Parmigiana treatment that was easy and quite successful. I’ll share it with you soon. We had a bottle of Cabernet from Seven Hills in Oregon’s Columbia valley. Killer good.
Lunch on Saturday came after food shopping to prepare for classes this coming week. We made a crunchy po-boy – Italian style. Salami and Prosciutto along with provolone and Swiss in the center. Tomatoes and roasted red pepper. Mayo and Dijon. Really good and a fitting lunch.
End in style
Lamb ribs were the hit of the weekend. Tender and juicy to perfection on the grill with garlic and rosemary. We served them with sautéed pepper and mushrooms. Appropriate to a festive time, a Caymus Cabernet was spot on. Plenty of fruit and power for the ribs.
For Sunday lunch, we got a pizza from Marco’s. At dinner, it was time to end in style. Pork osso buco was the dish. Using a method from Piero’s in Las Vegas, ours turned out great. Unctuous sauce and luscious meat.
What all this makes me realize is that regular times can turn into great times so easily. I hope these remembrances help you do the same thing time and time again. It sure gives me reason to think it can happen to us soon. There's a touch of time at Christmas right away.
Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.
