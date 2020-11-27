Sikes: The Instant Pot Chili recipe was a success

If your Instant Pot has a beans/chili setting, use that. Otherwise set pressure to high and cook for 30 minutes. Release pressure when cooking is complete.

That’s all you have to do. The onions and peppers will basically dissolve and become part of the sauce. The meat will be very tender. If stirred vigorously, it will break apart if you like. The beans will be creamy and tender.

The texture will be a little soup-like. If you want it thicker, corn tortillas are an answer. Whiz a few in the food processor and put the crumbles into the pot before you cook. These will thicken the liquid and add an interesting flavor.

Serve in bowls that will show off the bright red color. After all, chili was often call “a bowl of red.”

Use garnishes if you like. Grated cheese, sour cream, onions or a squeeze of lime. They all work. For me, the chili in a bowl with chunks of meat and beans peeping through that rich tangy broth is all I need. Mighty tasty.

Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.