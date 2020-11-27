Sikes: The Instant Pot Chili recipe was a success

In October, I did a class focusing on the multi-cooker or Instant Pot. We made several interesting dishes. I’ve heard lots of positive responses.
Recently, I had a request for a chili recipe. I remembered I had developed one for a chef friend last year. When I pulled it up, my immediate idea to re-work it for the Instant Pot. The concept was a success. Here’s the result and more.
Traditional chili takes a number of ingredients and a good deal of time to prepare. Its basis is chilies. Soaked dried ones. That’s chili. After that, meat is usually added to the game. Chili con Carne. According to where you are, beans go in too. Chili con Carne with Beans. There are lots of versions out there.
It takes time to make the old-fashioned way. Hours if you take all the steps. No doubt worth it, but not always practical.
Using the Instant Pot reduced the whole process to under an hour. The spicing is modified for speed. So are some other processes. The ingredients are as follows:
2 pounds beef – chuck preferred – trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces
1 TBS Olive oil
1 medium Onion, diced
1 medium Sweet red bell pepper, diced
4 cloves Garlic, minced
1 TBS Chili powder
1 tsp Red pepper flakes
1 TBS Smoked Paprika
1 TBS Cumin
1 TBS Oregano
2 tsp Kosher salt
1 tsp black pepper
1 bay leaf
1 TBS Tomato paste
2 cups Plum tomatoes with juice
3 cups Beef stock
2 cups Kidney beans, light red – canned is perfect
Here’s how to make it:
Coat meat with chili powder. Brown in two batches in a little olive oil. Set is aside. Then add onion and pepper to skillet to soften. Toss in garlic once done. This is easier done in a skillet, but you can use the sauté function of an Instant Pot.
To the veggie mix, add remaining seasonings and mix well. Stir in the tomato paste and then add the tomato. Crush them with the side of a spatula.
Add the meat to your Instant Pot. Then stir in the veggie-tomato mix. Blend well. Pour in the beef stock and stir.
Before adding the beans, drain the excess liquid from the cans. There is no need to rinse the beans. Add the beans to the pot and blend very well.
If your Instant Pot has a beans/chili setting, use that. Otherwise set pressure to high and cook for 30 minutes. Release pressure when cooking is complete.
That’s all you have to do. The onions and peppers will basically dissolve and become part of the sauce. The meat will be very tender. If stirred vigorously, it will break apart if you like. The beans will be creamy and tender.
The texture will be a little soup-like. If you want it thicker, corn tortillas are an answer. Whiz a few in the food processor and put the crumbles into the pot before you cook. These will thicken the liquid and add an interesting flavor.
Serve in bowls that will show off the bright red color. After all, chili was often call “a bowl of red.”
Use garnishes if you like. Grated cheese, sour cream, onions or a squeeze of lime. They all work. For me, the chili in a bowl with chunks of meat and beans peeping through that rich tangy broth is all I need. Mighty tasty.
Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.
