They jumped right back in

Last week I loved logging into my social media account and seeing all the cute first day of school pictures. Many parents made a cute picture then a reality picture with the kids modeling their new face masks.
I remember when the schools announced that students would be required to wear a face covering all day. I dreaded it, doubting that my kids would ever do such a thing. Then we started wearing masks to go to the grocery store, church and other public places.
Cute patterns and cool materials were purchased. Now my kids keep a few options in their backpack, and it doesn’t bother them to have their nose and mouth covered. I hope the children in your family are adjusting well to being back in school, traditional or virtual.
In our house, we have a seventh grader, fifth grader and second grader. They were all very excited to see their friends. I think the best part was having a teacher besides their mother!
Even with the tremendous amount of changes, the kids jumped right back in. The teachers, custodians, administration and other staff members have done a wonderful job keeping the schools clean, creating procedures and organizing schedules to keep our students safe.
If you have been keeping up with my column for the past few weeks, you know my desire for everyone to have a beautiful yard. Whether your motive is an increase in your property value or wanting to pat yourself on the back, I believe time spent in your yard is worth it.
If you are looking to do some changes, I suggest that you create a plan. Included in this plan might be installing new trees, plants and sod.
Before you think I’ve gone crazy from spending too much time outside in the double-digit heat, let me remind you that the plan you create is a long-term plan. You need not plant everything on your list during the middle of summer.
Unless you have a secret supply of water that the rest of us don’t know about, this isn’t the time to do major renovations.
I will admit that I made the mistake of rearranging a group of irises a few weeks ago. Sometimes I don’t practice my patience (as I tell my kids) with my landscape.
I removed the bulbs from one bed and planted the bulbs in my vegetable garden. The bulbs are thirsty every single day. I should have waited to move the bulbs until fall or winter.
I have found that the landscape plan we created have changed throughout the six years we have lived in our house. One of the reasons for the change is that our family’s needs are not the same as when we built the house.
We now have a basketball goal which happens to be near the blueberry bushes. We have four-wheeler trails throughout the woods. A small fishpond was built in one of my flower beds. I hope you appreciate your outdoor area.
Tipi Colley Miller is the director of Keep Opelika Beautiful Inc. and writes a weekly column. Contact her at tipi@keepopelikabeautiful.com.
