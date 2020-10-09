A hearty meal at Big Mike’s Steakhouse

Full discloser. I like steakhouses. I don’t think I visit them as often as I should, but I do like them. And why is two-fold.

One is the variety available . If steak isn’t up your alley, no one will look down their noses at you. Just get something else. They offer other things. But the steak dishes are definitely worth considering. It’s not a steakhouse for nothing.

The other reason, and I believe just as important, is that steakhouses normally equal hearty meals. Meaning you probably won’t still be hungry after a steakhouse meal.

For this week’s review, I visited Big Mike’s Steakhouse in Auburn. I’ve wanted to go to this restaurant for a while, and I knew I wanted to get a steak. I just didn’t know which steak dish.

Big Mike’s Steakhouse offers four steak dishes on its menu. I went with the Chophouse Steak, which came with a house salad and a choice of baked potato or steak fries. I choose the baked potato. The menu also says the Chophouse Steak is served with a “choice of gravy, caramelized onion and sautéed mushroom.”

It was a hearty meal. I enjoyed the Chophouse Steak. Really liked the seasoning. My first bite was the Chophouse Steak by itself before I tried it with the additions. I liked it both ways. I particularly liked the mushrooms.

My meal made me think I need to visit the Big Mike’s Steakhouse more often.