Belk: Looking for comfort in my life

As singer/writer Sheila Ferguson said, “Soul food is just what the name implies. It is soulfully cooked food or richly flavored food, good for your ever-loving soul.”

With all the distress in the world these days, I need more than just a bit of comfort food to keep me from despair. So I look for comfort in all parts of my life.

One of the best is Comfort Clothes. Like comedian Gilda Radner, “I base my fashion taste on whatever doesn’t itch.”

I can’t bear to be squeezed into uncomfortable things that tug and pull. When I’m at home, sweat shirts and well-worn jeans are my cold weather wardrobe. On warmer days, it’s loose fitting shorts and roomy T-shirts.

Comfort Reading is my favorite path to contentment. Sometimes I go back to my best-loved childhood books, “Freddy the Pig” or “The Middle Moffett.” But there are plenty of well-written, fun, grown-up novels and memoirs to keep me happy.

Hazel Holt’s “Mrs. Mallory” mysteries, Betty McDonald’s “The Egg and I” and Beverly Nichols’ “Down the Garden Path.” There’s “84, Charing Cross Road” by Helene Hanff and Miss Read’s long list of delightful novels about two British villages, Fairacre and Thrush Green.