Belk: Looking for comfort in my life

“Animal crackers, and cocoa to drink,
That is the finest of suppers, I think;
When I’m grown up and can have what I please
I think I shall always insist upon these.”
- Christopher Morley
We hear a lot about comfort food.
You know what I mean. Comfort food is satisfying. It’s what we want when our hearts are heavy. When the doldrums strike and you’re down in the dumps, a plateful of fried chicken and biscuits with Cane Patch syrup can work better than Valium.
It takes you back to your past, to the things your mama made.
Soul food isn’t healthy or low in calories, and it’s probably full of cholesterol. For some folks, it’s macaroni and cheese, meat loaf and mashed potatoes, or cheese smothered spaghetti with garlic bread.
Vegetable soup and banana pudding comfort me. So do poached eggs and toast slathered with jam. To be honest, I’ve never heard anybody say, “I’m so sad and upset, what I need is a big bowl of tofu and alfalfa sprouts.”
As singer/writer Sheila Ferguson said, “Soul food is just what the name implies. It is soulfully cooked food or richly flavored food, good for your ever-loving soul.”
With all the distress in the world these days, I need more than just a bit of comfort food to keep me from despair. So I look for comfort in all parts of my life.
One of the best is Comfort Clothes. Like comedian Gilda Radner, “I base my fashion taste on whatever doesn’t itch.”
I can’t bear to be squeezed into uncomfortable things that tug and pull. When I’m at home, sweat shirts and well-worn jeans are my cold weather wardrobe. On warmer days, it’s loose fitting shorts and roomy T-shirts.
Comfort Reading is my favorite path to contentment. Sometimes I go back to my best-loved childhood books, “Freddy the Pig” or “The Middle Moffett.” But there are plenty of well-written, fun, grown-up novels and memoirs to keep me happy.
Hazel Holt’s “Mrs. Mallory” mysteries, Betty McDonald’s “The Egg and I” and Beverly Nichols’ “Down the Garden Path.” There’s “84, Charing Cross Road” by Helene Hanff and Miss Read’s long list of delightful novels about two British villages, Fairacre and Thrush Green.
For Comfort Viewing, I’ve started collecting old videos from yard sales. So far, for 50 cents each, I’ve picked up, “Calamity Jane,” “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” “Singing in the Rain” and “On Moonlight Bay.” And I’m the proud owner of five “Francis the Talking Mule” movies from the 1950s. I’m happy to report that they’re still funny, and much superior to “Mr. Ed.”
I’m about to head to the kitchen to make my peanut butter and banana sandwich, which I might add, is another of my comfort foods. I’m wearing my baggy navy blue shorts and a large, raggedy, Auburn T-shirt.
And for the moment, my biggest problem is whether to watch “Francis Joins the Navy” or read “Return to Thrush Green.”
Mary Belk lives in Auburn and writes a column for the Opelika-Auburn News.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!