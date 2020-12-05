 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Breakfast at Butcher Paper
0 comments

Breakfast at Butcher Paper

  • Updated
  • 0
Breakfast at Butcher Paper

A Biscuit Combo from Butcher Paper BBQ in Opelika.

 Tonya Balaam-Reed |

While looking over restaurant menus for these food reviews, I will make a mental note to circle back around to try some of the other items they offer.

I may have written about a sandwich, but noticed an intriguing dessert to write about some other time. Or sometimes, like this week, I previously wrote about barbecue, but noticed an interesting breakfast menu.

Butcher Paper BBQ in Opelika starts serving breakfast at 7 a.m. Its menu offers patrons a Build Your Own Breakfast, along with a Biscuit Combo, Biscuit & Gravy, Breakfast Plate and Breakfast Bowl.

I wanted to try the Biscuit Combo, which has a made-from-scratch jumbo biscuit with one meat of your choice, small grits and small coffee. You could, however, get a fountain drink instead of the coffee. You could also get cheese with those grits for a little extra, which I happily did.

Smoked sausage was my choice of meat with my biscuit, which tasted great. Definitely happy with my selection. It was a good breakfast sandwich, as was the grits, and my meal was filling.

Breakfast at Butcher Paper BBQ is worth your time.

Bio Box

The Dish

Butcher Paper BBQ

Address: 128 Columbus Parkway, Opelika

Telephone Number: 334-748-9008

Number of Forks: 4 1/2 forks

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Good wings from Wings & Claw
Gastronomy

Good wings from Wings & Claw

  • Updated

Sometimes it’s the names the catches my attention first. I was determined to try the place called Wings & Claw.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert