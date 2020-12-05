While looking over restaurant menus for these food reviews, I will make a mental note to circle back around to try some of the other items they offer.

I may have written about a sandwich, but noticed an intriguing dessert to write about some other time. Or sometimes, like this week, I previously wrote about barbecue, but noticed an interesting breakfast menu.

Butcher Paper BBQ in Opelika starts serving breakfast at 7 a.m. Its menu offers patrons a Build Your Own Breakfast, along with a Biscuit Combo, Biscuit & Gravy, Breakfast Plate and Breakfast Bowl.

I wanted to try the Biscuit Combo, which has a made-from-scratch jumbo biscuit with one meat of your choice, small grits and small coffee. You could, however, get a fountain drink instead of the coffee. You could also get cheese with those grits for a little extra, which I happily did.

Smoked sausage was my choice of meat with my biscuit, which tasted great. Definitely happy with my selection. It was a good breakfast sandwich, as was the grits, and my meal was filling.

Breakfast at Butcher Paper BBQ is worth your time.