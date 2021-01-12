Find top-notch pizza at Dough Pizzeria

In this job, I read and edit a lot of stories. All kinds of stories. That’s one of cool things about my job.

Some of those stories can stick with you. And the meal for this restaurant review took me back to a story I edited a few years ago.

It was a home design story that lauded wood-fire pizza ovens, and if you had one, the writer said, you could make superior pizzas. Ever since I read that story, a wood-fire pizza oven was on the bucket list of items of my dream home because who wouldn’t want to make superior pizza.

A trip to Dough Pizzeria in Opelika this week gave me that wood-fire pizza, even if that dream home is a little way off.

The downtown Opelika restaurant is quite neat inside with plenty of space. I particularly love its graffiti-style sign on the storefront. The staff was friendly as well. The pizza, though, was the main event.

Dough Pizzeria offers a list of Neapolitan pizzas and American-style pizzas and the opportunity to build your own. I decided to order the Union Pacific, found under the American-style pizzas list.