Good catfish at Jim Bob's
Good catfish at Jim Bob’s

Good catfish at Jim Bob’s

The Catfish Plate from Jim Bob’s Chicken Fingers on Frederick Road in Opelika.

 Tonya Balaam-Reed

Some foods have the ability to take you back in time. It may be a burger that reminds you of that off-the-beaten-path restaurant you discovered while on a vacation or the smell of a stew that reminds you of visiting your grandmother’s house.

Pandemic or not (and I'd much rather it be not), we can always use a touch of good nostalgia, which brings me to this week’s food review – a good old-fashioned catfish dinner.

While deciding which restaurant to visit, I took a look at the menu of Jim Bob’s Chicken Fingers on Frederick Avenue in Opelika. As I scrolled down the online menu, I smiled when I saw the heading “Catfish & Shrimp.” I thought about my dad, and that I hadn’t had catfish in a long time.

My late father loved catfish, so much so I would sometimes buy him a catfish dinner for Father’s Day. I can still see him, sitting in his La-Z-Boy in the living room eating his food with a cup of ice tea not far away.

Jim Bob’s has four catfish selections, one of which is a catfish and shrimp combination plate, but I decided to get the Catfish Plate.

Since Jim Bob’s has a drive-thru, I utilized that and while there, I noticed a sign that said Specials. On the day I went, a Catfish Plate was one of the specials (good timing), and the cost was $9.49 before tax.

The plate comes with five filets, fries, cole slaw, a jalapeno cornbread muffin and tartar sauce. If you don’t want the cornbread muffin, however, there were a couple of other choices.

The catfish filets were good. The breading had a nice flavor, and it was just enough of it so the fish could shine. I also really enjoyed the cornbread muffin, and I can be weary of jalapeno. The cole slaw was a winner too.

If you haven’t had it yet, the Catfish Plate at Jim Bob’s is a good one to try. You get plenty to eat, so be prepared to walk away full.

Bio Box

The Dish

Jim Bob’s Chicken Fingers

Address: 2070 Frederick Road, Opelika

Telephone Number: 334-741-4001

Number of Forks: 4 1/2 forks

