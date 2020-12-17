Good catfish at Jim Bob’s

Some foods have the ability to take you back in time. It may be a burger that reminds you of that off-the-beaten-path restaurant you discovered while on a vacation or the smell of a stew that reminds you of visiting your grandmother’s house.

Pandemic or not (and I'd much rather it be not), we can always use a touch of good nostalgia, which brings me to this week’s food review – a good old-fashioned catfish dinner.

While deciding which restaurant to visit, I took a look at the menu of Jim Bob’s Chicken Fingers on Frederick Avenue in Opelika. As I scrolled down the online menu, I smiled when I saw the heading “Catfish & Shrimp.” I thought about my dad, and that I hadn’t had catfish in a long time.

My late father loved catfish, so much so I would sometimes buy him a catfish dinner for Father’s Day. I can still see him, sitting in his La-Z-Boy in the living room eating his food with a cup of ice tea not far away.

Jim Bob’s has four catfish selections, one of which is a catfish and shrimp combination plate, but I decided to get the Catfish Plate.