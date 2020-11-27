 Skip to main content
Good wings from Wings & Claw
Eight Honey BBQ wings and fried rice from Wings & Claw in Auburn.

 Tonya Balaam-Reed |

Sometimes it’s the names the catches my attention first. I was determined to try the place called Wings & Claw.

And I was definitely going to try the wings (or wingz, per its menu).

The Auburn restaurant is located on a main road and is nestled in a spot with ample parking. Even so, I decided to call in my order.

Since I knew I wanted wings all that was left was to pick a flavor. Wings & Claw had a number of choices, and it took a little time to decide, but I settled on the Honey BBQ.

I only planned on getting the wings, but I could get a combo that included a drink and fries or fried rice. I couldn’t’ resist the fried rice.

The wings were quite good. I liked the Honey BBQ sauce, and sometimes honey barbecue doesn’t always taste that great. I would order the flavor again. You also get a heaping of fried rice. I had leftovers.

Wings & Claw is worth checking out.

Address: 203 Opelika Road Suite B, Auburn

Telephone Number: 334-209-1985

Number of Forks: 4 1/2 forks

