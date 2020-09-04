Plaza Bar & Lounge offers a twist

I always take notice when I see a new twist on a familiar dish. It perks my interest.
I had a twist on a chicken wrap when I visited Auburn Plaza Bar & Lounge this week. The new Auburn restaurant is one that I have been wanting to try. It’s located in the Midtown development on Opelika Road.
The proper name of the sandwich is Confucius’ Chicken Caesar Wrap. Now I would be lying if I didn’t say the name lured me in just a little, but I really wanted to try it because of the menu description – “Tso’s sauce, romaine, parmesan.”
I also wanted to get one of the restaurant’s side dishes and ordered the slaw.
The wrap had this wonderful balance of flavors. The use of the sauce was a home run. And it was a substantial sandwich. Plenty there.
I’ve long been a fan of slaw – though not all slaw is created equal - which is why I wanted to try it. Made in-house, the slaw was good, not heavy at all. Could definitely order it again.
Auburn Plaza Bar & Lounge is worth checking out if you haven’t already. The menu isn’t overly huge, but I see beauty in that. What you do, you do well.
