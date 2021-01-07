Sikes: Resolve to be keep variety alive and well in your food

Also, I took Italian cuisine seriously. In classes, I have two. There’s one on Southern Italian dishes this month and one later in the year on Italian-American cooking. Ought to be great fun. I was just as dedicated in my home cooking. Plus, I had some fine takeout from my friend Chef Al at Fratelli’s.

Success with food sourcing. I have expanded both my local sources and what’s available on order. Yay for me. I got one, plus I resolve to keep at it. It costs very little more to get better product and do it right. I need service and that’s important to me.

Local food delivery is another story. I use supermarket delivery and really like it. Some are better than others and you have to learn how to order and give them additional info. The websites are getting better too. This concept is a game changer. There’s no change in my resolve to use this service.

There’s also grocery pickup available. I’ve had mixed results there. All depends on the person picking your order and how willing they are to communicate with you.

Then there’s food delivery from restaurants. Wow what a deal. There’s an explosion of availability. It takes carry out and pick-up to a new level.