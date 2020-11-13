Sikes: Time to make your Thanksgiving checklist

Christmas is not far away. Thanksgiving is close – really close. You don’t have a month to plan. There’s barely two weeks. In fact, less. So, it’s time to make a final checklist and get to making it happen.
When it comes to food, here’s a simple guideline caterers use for this sort of thing. For every person – a pound of whole turkey, 1/2 cup gravy, 1 cup dressing or stuffing, 1/2 cup potatoes, 1/2 cup veggies, 1/2 cup cranberry sauce or chutney and a dinner roll. Then allow for a slice of pie or cake. Double that if your guests are dessert lovers.
Since its Thanksgiving, double the veggies too. This doesn’t include family favorite nibbles and other table delights.
Do some quick math and this will tell you what you will need. More dishes will alter this formula a bit. but the quantities are pretty close. As your grandmother would say, “don’t run out.” Bottom line – make leftovers.
If you haven’t figured it out, make a list of who’s coming. Then decide on your menu – a practical version. Write down everything you plan to serve – everything. A plate will hold only so much as will tummies. Then decide how you are going to make your dishes and where you are getting all of it.
Just as important is a list of everything you will need to serve your feast and cookware to make it. Disposable foil containers are fine when needed.
Decide where every speck of food is coming from and beverages. Buy your wine right now. Also, any decorations and the like - including flowers.
It’s OK to buy some things. Pick carefully. Choose what’s important to you and your guests. Make sure you have time to be out of the kitchen.
Right now, realistically think through oven and stove space. Make sure not all your side dishes need last-minute oven or stove time. Consider a few dishes that can be served at room temperature. Don’t forget that you can keep foods warm in lots of unexpected places!
Make ahead as is practical. You are not going to be able to easily prepare everything on Thanksgiving. This is very important if you are traveling. Be sure you are prepared to safely transport your treasures.
Before it’s too late, look around your house – inside and out. Is there anything you want done? Identify it and make it happen. Don’t say, “I wish I would have,” with guests on the way.
While you are at it, do a massive fridge cleaning. Toss and scrub. You are going to need the space. Run the oven clean cycle too.
Plan any defrosting and where that’s going to happen. Plan when to get anything frozen and where you are going to put it. Think cooler and ice.
Speaking of ice. Get a bag or two and stash them in another cooler. You’ll be glad you did.
Prep, prep, prep
Shopping – probably more than once. Don’t make Saturday your big haul. The stores are stressed and so are you. Make a stop or two during the week and get things that will hold. Store them carefully and you will be fine.
Consider delivery. It can be a big time saver. Set up your order the night before and place early for the best available times. Be specific and communicate with your shopper.
Don’t forget Thanksgiving lasts all weekend. Be sure to include all those meals and activities.
Important - clean up needs to be planned too. If something can wait until next week, OK. Otherwise stay on top of it and there won’t be so much at one time. Make it part of your checklist.
Lastly – prep, prep, prep. Cut, chop and all that ahead. Plastic bags are your friend. Consider ordering in one night and get your act together for the big day.
Enjoy food, family and friends. That’s what it’s all about.
