Sikes: Time to make your Thanksgiving checklist

Decide where every speck of food is coming from and beverages. Buy your wine right now. Also, any decorations and the like - including flowers.

It’s OK to buy some things. Pick carefully. Choose what’s important to you and your guests. Make sure you have time to be out of the kitchen.

Right now, realistically think through oven and stove space. Make sure not all your side dishes need last-minute oven or stove time. Consider a few dishes that can be served at room temperature. Don’t forget that you can keep foods warm in lots of unexpected places!

Make ahead as is practical. You are not going to be able to easily prepare everything on Thanksgiving. This is very important if you are traveling. Be sure you are prepared to safely transport your treasures.

Before it’s too late, look around your house – inside and out. Is there anything you want done? Identify it and make it happen. Don’t say, “I wish I would have,” with guests on the way.

While you are at it, do a massive fridge cleaning. Toss and scrub. You are going to need the space. Run the oven clean cycle too.

Plan any defrosting and where that’s going to happen. Plan when to get anything frozen and where you are going to put it. Think cooler and ice.