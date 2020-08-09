You are the owner of this article.
Seale woman killed after driving into ditch
Mike Eads

A single-vehicle crash at 2:14 p.m. Sunday claimed the life of a Seale woman, Alabama State Troopers reported.

Sunseahray Prentice, 60, was killed when the 1991 Mazda B220 she was driving went off the roadway and struck a ditch.

Prentice was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Shady Grove Road near Battle Road, approximately 3 miles north of Hurtsboro.

Nothing further was available late Sunday night as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

