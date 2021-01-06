EAMC fears COVID-19 hospitalizations could reach 90-100 after 80 recorded Wednesday

EAMC’s emergency departments at both its Opelika and Valley locations have seen their daily patient load significantly increase during the past week. Each hospital reported that about half of the emergency department’s visits are COVID-19 related.

“Over the past week, we have averaged about 136 patients a day in the Opelika campus ED and conducted an average of 63 COVID tests a day,” said Atkinson. “About 23 percent have been positive.”

EAMC’s Opelika campus emergency department has averaged about 23 hospital admissions per day with 19 being for non-COVID-19 reasons and four with COVID-19.

“That may not sound like many COVID admissions a day, but the average length of stay for a patient with COVID is about 10.5 days compared to about 4 days for non-COVID patients,” Atkinson said. “As a result, the COVID hospitalizations add up quickly.”

EAMC is limiting visitation in the emergency department to one person per patient but visitors are not permitted in waiting areas. Visitors will be notified by phone when they are able to join their patients in an emergency department room or care area. All visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before entering the department, EAMC said.