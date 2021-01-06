EAMC fears COVID-19 hospitalizations could reach 90-100 after 80 recorded Wednesday

More than 200 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Lee County, the highest total of new cases reported in a single day since at least the beginning of September 2020.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 201 new COVID-19 cases in Lee County on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began to 10,964.
East Alabama Medical Center officials are concerned that COVID-19 hospitalizations could reach 90 or 100 in the coming months after 80 patients were hospitalized on Wednesday.
EAMC and EAMC-Lanier were collectively caring for 80 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, a new record-high hospitalization total. Hospital officials are now expressing concern for what hospitalizations will look like when the effects of holiday gatherings set in.
“Of the 257 patients hospitalized this morning, 80 of them were battling COVID-19; that’s nearly one-third of our total patient census,” said John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman.
Additionally, 19 COVID-19 patients were on ventilators at EAMC, one less than Tuesday’s total. EAMC’s emergency services team set up care areas outside the hospital building to accommodate the influx of patients experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, the hospital system said in a Wednesday news release.
EAMC’s emergency departments at both its Opelika and Valley locations have seen their daily patient load significantly increase during the past week. Each hospital reported that about half of the emergency department’s visits are COVID-19 related.
“Over the past week, we have averaged about 136 patients a day in the Opelika campus ED and conducted an average of 63 COVID tests a day,” said Atkinson. “About 23 percent have been positive.”
EAMC’s Opelika campus emergency department has averaged about 23 hospital admissions per day with 19 being for non-COVID-19 reasons and four with COVID-19.
“That may not sound like many COVID admissions a day, but the average length of stay for a patient with COVID is about 10.5 days compared to about 4 days for non-COVID patients,” Atkinson said. “As a result, the COVID hospitalizations add up quickly.”
EAMC is limiting visitation in the emergency department to one person per patient but visitors are not permitted in waiting areas. Visitors will be notified by phone when they are able to join their patients in an emergency department room or care area. All visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before entering the department, EAMC said.
EAMC reminds the community that COVID-19 testing can be scheduled by call 334-528-SICK as well as by visiting participating pharmacies, physician offices and urgent care offices.
Local numbers
Tuesday’s total of new cases reported in a single day is the highest single-day total in Lee County since Sept. 5, 2020, when 205 new virus cases were reported, according to Bamatracker.com, an online COVID-19 database.
ADPH also reported 47 new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, eight in Macon County, 39 in Russell County and 24 in Tallapoosa County on Tuesday.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases:
- Chambers County – 1,384 confirmed, 1,135 probable, 2,519 combined
- Lee County – 6,403 confirmed, 4,561 probable, 10,964 combined
- Macon County – 865 confirmed, 183 probable, 1,048 combined
- Russell County – 2,401 confirmed, 541 probable, 2,942 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 1,752 confirmed, 735 probable, 2,487 combined
Lee County is averaging about 98 new COVID-19 cases per day during the past two weeks, the highest average among other east Alabama counties, according to ADPH data.
The following is the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:
- Chambers County — 25
- Macon County — 8
- Russell County — 22
- Tallapoosa County — 19
ADPH reported 4,591 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Wednesday, 3,179 confirmed cases and 1,412 probable cases. There were 308,269 confirmed cases and 75,915 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The combined total was 384,184 cases on Wednesday, according to Bamatracker.com.
The COVID-19 death toll also rose in three east Alabama counties. ADPH confirmed four new COVID-19 deaths in Macon County and one new probable virus death in both Russell and Tallapoosa counties.
There were 4,346 confirmed deaths and 648 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama on Wednesday, according to ADPH.
Of the 4,346 reported deaths in Alabama, 50 are from Chambers County, 56 from Lee County, 28 from Macon County, four from Russell County and 95 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 648 probable deaths, 13 are from Chambers County, 19 from Lee County, seven from Macon County, three from Russell County and four from Tallapoosa County.